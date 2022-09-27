Read full article on original website
Proudful Patriot
3d ago
He will be caught eventually. One of the last greats of America is law enforcement and fugitive task force. Whether its 30 seconds, 30 years, or more; they will catch their target
Reply
5
Daisy Del Campo
3d ago
Shame on all of the correction center this is happening too many times no more Excuse
Reply
15
crusader one
3d ago
hopefully they catch him fast,and he doesn't try and blow something else up...
Reply(4)
20
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Comments / 56