Las Vegas, NV

Proudful Patriot
3d ago

He will be caught eventually. One of the last greats of America is law enforcement and fugitive task force. Whether its 30 seconds, 30 years, or more; they will catch their target

Daisy Del Campo
3d ago

Shame on all of the correction center this is happening too many times no more Excuse

crusader one
3d ago

hopefully they catch him fast,and he doesn't try and blow something else up...

UPI News

Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
