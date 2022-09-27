ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- An investigation has been launched by Springfield police into the death of a man on Thursday, September 29. Police discovered John Hungerford, 78, dead at 2748 Hilltop Ave. Police deemed the circumstances suspicious, and the incident is currently being looked into as a homicide. At this...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Shooting at burial in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A shooting took place at a cemetery on 2290 S Union Rd. in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that an argument between family members started at the cemetery, and during that argument someone produced a gun. Dispatch says the gun discharged hitting...
DAYTON, OH
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
One person injured from accident in Miami County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
2 Grove City officers recovering after being dragged by vehicle during attempted arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Grove City police officers are recovering after being dragged by a car Thursday night during an attempted arrest. While on patrol at Gantz Park, the officers found Abel Martinez, who was wanted on domestic violence warrants. He was in a car with Deanna Faris "and a young girl in the back seat," police wrote in the arrest report.
GROVE CITY, OH
Bellbrook superintendent takes plea deal, avoids trial on Monday

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Just days before their trials were scheduled to begin, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Doug Cozad and a former member of the school board accepted plea agreements. Cozad and Elizabeth Betz took plea deals Friday morning in Xenia Municipal Court. "As you may know, I have been...
BELLBROOK, OH
Police say threat at West Carrollton Intermediate School 'not credible'

MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat reported at a West Carrollton school building was determined to be not credible by the Moraine Police Department on Thursday morning. Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said officers were called to the West Carrollton Intermediate School on South Dixie Drive on Thursday morning about a threat to the school made on social media.
MORAINE, OH
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
BROOKVILLE, OH
Purple awareness ribbons hanging downtown for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students from the University of Dayton joined YWCA Dayton to hang ribbons around downtown to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month. YWCA Dayton is currently preparing for October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. "What we're trying to raise awareness about is that 1 in 4 women...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton VA hosts Stand Down event for veterans in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton VA hosted its annual Stand Down for Veterans in the community event on Friday, September 30. The event is for homeless veterans and veterans in need, none of which have to be enrolled at the Dayton VA. "Here we have the in-need veterans driving...
DAYTON, OH
Bat bites person in Miami County, tests positive for rabies

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bat in Miami County that tested positive for rabies had reportedly bit a person, Miami County Public Health reported. The Ohio Department of Health Laboratory tested the bat and confirmed the rabies virus and the person who had been bitten received treatment "in a timely manner."
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Spring Valley potato festival being held this weekend

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 45th Spring Valley Potato Festival will welcome festivalgoers to its downtown on Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature many potato-themed items, such as famous potato candy, potato chip cookies, and potato soup. The menu will also include baked potatoes, french fries, Squealin' taters, and potato sundaes.
SPRING VALLEY, OH
Trotwood breaks ground on new industrial park

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community of Trotwood celebrated on Thursday a new industrial park in the works. Phase one of the project, near the intersection of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road, is a 200,000 square foot building. There could be as many as three phases to the project, including another 80 or so acres across the street.
TROTWOOD, OH
Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
Remnants of Ian arrive; How they impact us

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's been a fall-like week, but temperatures will gradually climb by the weekend, with some minor impacts from Ian expected as well. Another cold and frosty morning again. Temps will bottom out in the lower 40s before we are back in the upper 70s this afternoon.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio State Rolls Past Rutgers, 49-10

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WKEF) - Entering Saturday's game at Ohio Stadium, Rutgers football had never led against Ohio State, let alone the fact that the Buckeyes had won all eight previous meetings. The Scarlet Knights did open the scoring to take a 7-0 lead, but the Buckeyes quickly responded en route...
COLUMBUS, OH

