TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The community of Trotwood celebrated on Thursday a new industrial park in the works. Phase one of the project, near the intersection of Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road, is a 200,000 square foot building. There could be as many as three phases to the project, including another 80 or so acres across the street.

TROTWOOD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO