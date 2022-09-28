ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOLO TV Reno

Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno. The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said. Police said a driver...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80 in Reno

Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno. On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
KOLO TV Reno

1 killed in I-80 crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Accident Occurs Near Truckee

Fatal Accident Involving Two Pedestrians Happens at Sarah Drive Intersection. A pedestrian fatality was reported near Truckee on September 26 after two people on foot were struck by a motor vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Sahara Drive and State Route 28 in the Carnelian Bay area around 10:46 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that a black Subaru struck two pedestrians. It is unknown whether one or both were killed in the collision. The CHP had the motor vehicle towed as evidence, and the roadway was shut down as an investigation was conducted.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said. The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
ABC10

Deadly crash on Highway 28 near Carnelian Bay

TRUCKEE, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday morning on Highway 28, according to California Highway Patrol — Truckee. The highway is closed from Onyx Street to Agate Road as the crash is investigated. There is a detour from Agate Road to Dodowah Road to Sahara Drive to Onyx Street to Highway 28, according to Cal Trans maps.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Lane and ramp closures expected as work on Sparks Blvd continues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission says lane and ramp closures are expected to continue on Sparks Boulevard as road work there continues. The RTC is continuing construction and paving operations on that street as part of Phase One of road improvements. Phase One will include the segment...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video. The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

I-580 to close Sunday for utility work

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 will close briefly Sunday morning for utility work. NV Energy crews will be installing marker balls on power lines running over the freeway to make them more visible. The work will require I-580 to be closed three times between Arrowhead Drive in Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV

