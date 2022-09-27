Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel Maven
Related
Niner Times
Charlotte men's tennis competes in Clemson Hidden Duals and Elon Fall Invitational
The Charlotte men's tennis team completed a weekend at the Clemson Hidden Dual and Elon Fall Invitational. Four players participated in the Clemson Hidden Dual, while two played in the Elon Fall Invitational. Clemson Hidden Duals. Day one. In doubles, Gabriel Huber and Mihailo Popovic from the University of Wisconsin-Madison...
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Charlotte star quarterback Andrew Rawls died in a freak skydiving accident
Andrew Rawls played Quarterback on the 2002 Independence High School Football team which went on to become the State Champions in North Carolina. He was a very solid quarterback and an avid skydiver. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old Rawls died in a skydiving accident on September 24, 2022 in Chester County, South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones exposes young girls to IT through her business, Girl Code Empower
N.C. A&T is one of the leading universities producing the most Black graduates with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees in the country including N.C. A&T alum LaJada Jones, founder of Girl Code Empower. The growing organization designed by Jones provides girls ages 10 to 16 opportunities to gain...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thecharlottepost.com
Johnson C. Smith women top preseason CIAA South basketball poll
Johnson C. Smith women top preseason CIAA South basketball poll. Golden Bulls men picked to finish fourth in the men's draw. Johnson C. Smith, which went 15-10 last season, is the preseason pick to win the CIAA South Division in women's basketball in 2023. Johnson C. Smith is the choice...
wfmynews2.com
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School play draws controversy for allowing students to play roles of any gender
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There is some debate in Union County over a plan to let students play roles of any gender in a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”. Despite the debate, the school says the show will go on. Channel 9 reporter Genevieve Curtis spoke with students...
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers
The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead
After months of uncertainty, Charlotte’s Epicentre is now getting a makeover — and a new name. Renovations for the new Queen City Quarter will begin soon. We’ll discuss the details of the plan. South Carolina’s more restrictive proposed abortion ban is now likely dead after the state’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
kiss951.com
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line
CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
WBTV
Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
Happy 23rd Pastoral Anniversary
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gin
Comments / 0