Charlotte, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Virginia State
Alabama State
Charlotte, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Johnson C. Smith women top preseason CIAA South basketball poll

Johnson C. Smith women top preseason CIAA South basketball poll. Golden Bulls men picked to finish fourth in the men's draw. Johnson C. Smith, which went 15-10 last season, is the preseason pick to win the CIAA South Division in women's basketball in 2023. Johnson C. Smith is the choice...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers

The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Emergency officials across the Carolinas prepare for storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Officials in the Carolinas are preparing for heavy rainfall and wind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
PINEVILLE, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metropolitan Transit Commission advances LYNX Red Line

CHARLOTTE – The Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously approved the progression of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s 2030. System Plan, specifically the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. Through this approval, the FY2023 Capital Investment Plan will allocate $5 million for the advancement of the LYNX Red Line. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

