Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

How to help: Tampa Bay groups sending aid to Southwest Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers and organizations across the Bay Area are stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In Hillsborough County, Feeding Tampa Bay held a "mega" food pantry, with enough to serve 700 families. Hundreds of cars piled into the parking lot at Hillsborough Community College, each with someone inside who has a story of need. Each gathered 30 lbs. of ready-to-eat meals.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves Tampa with downed trees and temporarily sucks water out of Hillsborough River

Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
tampabeacon.com

Ian's aftermath in Tampa

Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
100.5 The River

Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Video shows Old Hillsborough Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that Old Hillsborough Bay was blown out by the storm. The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is  an eerie sight. The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be. [content-4]
TAMPA, FL
erienewsnow.com

Relative of Lisa Adams Who Lives on Tampa Bay Worries About Track of Hurricane Ian

At Erie News Now we're reaching out to our friends and family connections in Florida to see how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. A cousin on my mom's side, David Farnsworth has a home on Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, right in the likely path of Ian. "Well they're saying 5 to 10 feet of surge our house sits 9 feet above mean sea level, "he said. "If it's high tide which will bring in maybe 2-3 feet of water higher than normal...that leaves us 7 feet to deal with, now I've got 5-10 feet of surge plus waves."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
