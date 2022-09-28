Read full article on original website
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
fox13news.com
After Hurricane Ian changes track, some in Bay Area feel mix of relief, guilt
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area residents stocked up on essentials and prepared their homes for the worst. Then, we watched as Hurricane Ian shifted southeast, and while that pared the Tampa Bay area, Southwest Florida was ravaged. It left many in our area with a mix of feelings like...
fox13news.com
How to help: Tampa Bay groups sending aid to Southwest Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers and organizations across the Bay Area are stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. In Hillsborough County, Feeding Tampa Bay held a "mega" food pantry, with enough to serve 700 families. Hundreds of cars piled into the parking lot at Hillsborough Community College, each with someone inside who has a story of need. Each gathered 30 lbs. of ready-to-eat meals.
cltampa.com
Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves Tampa with downed trees and temporarily sucks water out of Hillsborough River
Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.
Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
tampabeacon.com
Ian's aftermath in Tampa
Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
fox13news.com
Many Florida airports reopen after Hurricane Ian
Tampa International Airport has been eerily empty the last few days, but all that has changed. The airport and others across Florida have reopened.
Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian
A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
Click10.com
Viral tweet shows flamingos hanging out in bathroom during Hurricane Ian
This viral tweet/photo showed that people will do anything to not only keep themselves safe from a hurricane, but also animals. Sunken Gardens, a botanical garden located in St. Petersburg, tweeted out a photo of a group of flamingos hanging out in a bathroom while riding out Hurricane Ian as it wreaked through Florida.
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Video shows Old Hillsborough Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian
Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that Old Hillsborough Bay was blown out by the storm. The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is an eerie sight. The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be. [content-4]
erienewsnow.com
Relative of Lisa Adams Who Lives on Tampa Bay Worries About Track of Hurricane Ian
At Erie News Now we're reaching out to our friends and family connections in Florida to see how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. A cousin on my mom's side, David Farnsworth has a home on Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, right in the likely path of Ian. "Well they're saying 5 to 10 feet of surge our house sits 9 feet above mean sea level, "he said. "If it's high tide which will bring in maybe 2-3 feet of water higher than normal...that leaves us 7 feet to deal with, now I've got 5-10 feet of surge plus waves."
Tampa residents told to shelter in place as conditions worsen from Hurricane Ian
Tampa city officials are holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian's impacts on Tampa Bay after it made landfall on Florida's west coast.
fox13news.com
Big Storm Brewing collecting food, chainsaws, other supplies for Lee, Charlotte residents impacted by Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - For those in the Tampa Bay area who stocked up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian, and have more than what you need, you can donate them. Big Storm Brewing is collecting items. They're asking people to bring items like chainsaws, tarps, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, clothes, or hygiene products.
myfoxzone.com
No, a Facebook post claiming people can get $3k to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup isn’t legit
Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history to hit the Florida coast. In the Fort Myers area alone, homes were ripped from their slabs and shredded wreckage was strewn through the city streets. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks...
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Ian. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
foxwilmington.com
Longtime Florida Resident Shares Viral Tips as Hurricane Ian, Category 3, Approaches Landfall
It’s a wait-and-see game in Florida as Hurricane Ian creeps toward the U.S. coast, with expectations that it will be a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall. Florida’s highways are jammed with traffic, as thousands scramble to get out of the storm’s path. Satellite images show...
