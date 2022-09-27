ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMAmania.com

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues added to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 in Brazil

Fresh off his big second-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60 (see it again here), Gregory Rodrigues has been booked to face off against Brad Tavares at the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Jan. 14, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per MMA Fighting.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal expected to smash in UFC debut, opens as colossal betting favorite

Bo Nickal is one of the best and brightest mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects in recent memory. Officially signed to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after another stellar Contender Series win on Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022), Nickal landed his debut date just two days later. At UFC 282 on Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nickal (3-0) will be welcomed to the Octagon by Jamie Pickett (13-8).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan agrees with Dana White on 'dumb' Brendan Schaub conspiracy theory: 'He needs a handler'

Joe Rogan isn’t sold on the UFC 279 conspiracy theory. UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, had one of the wackiest fight weeks in recent memory. Things went haywire starting with the pre-fight press conference, where Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev got a bit chippy backstage. One day after, Chimaev badly missed weight by 7.5 pounds, resulting in a shuffling atop the card.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bellator 286 predictions, preview | Pitbull vs. Borics

Bellator MMA returns for its second event in two weeks as Bellator 286 is ready to take place tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach, Calif., featuring a Featherweight title fight between division kingpin, Patricio Pitbull, defending his title against the No. 2-ranked contender in the stacked division, Adam Borics. Co-headlining the event will be A.J. Mckee jumping up to Lightweight for the first time to face off against Spike Carlyle, while Aaron Pico returns to face Jeremy Kennedy in a 145-pound affair.
LONG BEACH, CA
MMAmania.com

Bo Nickal fires back at Darren Till, reminds him of getting 'absolutely bodied' by Derek Brunson

Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves. Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 61 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Dern vs. Yan

Dangerous women’s Strawweights attempt to rebuild this Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) when submission ace, Mackenzie Dern, and all-action slugger, Yan Xiaonan, battle it inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 61 are a Welterweight slugfest between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo, Featherweight fireworks pitting Sodiq Yusuff against Octagon newcomer Don Shainis, and the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 61 main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remain inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 61. For the second time in as many events, Saturday’s show lost its co-main event when Rani Yahya was forced to withdraw from a scheduled scrap opposite Cody Garbrandt. Unlike UFC Vegas 60, however, this card is ill-equipped to survive many hits. Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan is certainly a relevant Strawweight fight that should entertain, but it’s far from a high-profile main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Unimpressed Khamzat responds to Bo Nickal callout, Darren Till chimes in

Fast-rising middleweight sensation Bo Nickal recently earned a UFC contract by racking up back-to-back victories on Dana White’s “Contender Series” and the collegiate wrestling standout didn’t waste any time making waves in the 185-pound division, promptly calling out multi-weight lightning rod Khamzat Chimaev. As you might...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov targeted for Jan. 14 main event

2022 hasn’t quite come to a close just yet, but there’s already at least one fight to look forward to in the new year. Per a report from La Sueur, former UFC title contender, Kelvin Gastelum, will return to action opposite French prospect, Nassourdine Imavov, in the main event of a UFC “Fight Night” event on January 14, 2023, likely from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan full fight preview | UFC Vegas 61

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dern may not yet fight like a fully developed mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, but having the best Brazilian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

ONE on Prime Video 2: 'Xiong vs. Lee 3' preview (Pt. 1)

ONE on Prime Video 2 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday night (US time). It will be headlined by the trilogy fight between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee. The previous two meetings between the talented Strawweights were both finished in the fifth round, so it’s safe to bet that this one could produce more late drama. The card, which takes place on Saturday morning local time, also features title bouts in submission grappling and kickboxing:
MMAmania.com

Undisclosed illness cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 61 fight card

UFC Vegas 61 is not off to a great start. Just hours before the official weigh ins, the promotion was forced to cancel the strawweight contest between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci after Penne was struck down by an undisclosed illness. That leaves the promotion no time to find a replacement for tomorrow night’s (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) event at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV

