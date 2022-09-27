Read full article on original website
Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues added to UFC 283 on Jan. 21 in Brazil
Fresh off his big second-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Chidi Njokuani at UFC Vegas 60 (see it again here), Gregory Rodrigues has been booked to face off against Brad Tavares at the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Jan. 14, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, per MMA Fighting.
Bo Nickal expected to smash in UFC debut, opens as colossal betting favorite
Bo Nickal is one of the best and brightest mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects in recent memory. Officially signed to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after another stellar Contender Series win on Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022), Nickal landed his debut date just two days later. At UFC 282 on Dec. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nickal (3-0) will be welcomed to the Octagon by Jamie Pickett (13-8).
Joe Rogan agrees with Dana White on ‘dumb’ Brendan Schaub conspiracy theory: ‘He needs a handler’
Joe Rogan isn’t sold on the UFC 279 conspiracy theory. UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, had one of the wackiest fight weeks in recent memory. Things went haywire starting with the pre-fight press conference, where Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev got a bit chippy backstage. One day after, Chimaev badly missed weight by 7.5 pounds, resulting in a shuffling atop the card.
Bellator 286 predictions, preview | Pitbull vs. Borics
Bellator MMA returns for its second event in two weeks as Bellator 286 is ready to take place tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach, Calif., featuring a Featherweight title fight between division kingpin, Patricio Pitbull, defending his title against the No. 2-ranked contender in the stacked division, Adam Borics. Co-headlining the event will be A.J. Mckee jumping up to Lightweight for the first time to face off against Spike Carlyle, while Aaron Pico returns to face Jeremy Kennedy in a 145-pound affair.
Ronda Rousey slams ‘bandwagon’ UFC fans: ‘WWE fans care more about the wrestlers’
Ronda Rousey has experienced almost everything combat sports has to offer and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has learned over the years that most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans suck. While Rousey didn’t say those exact words the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) standout more or less hinted...
Bo Nickal fires back at Darren Till, reminds him of getting ‘absolutely bodied’ by Derek Brunson
Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves. Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.
UFC Vegas 61 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Dern vs. Yan
Dangerous women’s Strawweights attempt to rebuild this Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) when submission ace, Mackenzie Dern, and all-action slugger, Yan Xiaonan, battle it inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 61 are a Welterweight slugfest between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo, Featherweight fireworks pitting Sodiq Yusuff against Octagon newcomer Don Shainis, and the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones.
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 61 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will remain inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 61. For the second time in as many events, Saturday’s show lost its co-main event when Rani Yahya was forced to withdraw from a scheduled scrap opposite Cody Garbrandt. Unlike UFC Vegas 60, however, this card is ill-equipped to survive many hits. Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan is certainly a relevant Strawweight fight that should entertain, but it’s far from a high-profile main event.
Unimpressed Khamzat responds to Bo Nickal callout, Darren Till chimes in
Fast-rising middleweight sensation Bo Nickal recently earned a UFC contract by racking up back-to-back victories on Dana White’s “Contender Series” and the collegiate wrestling standout didn’t waste any time making waves in the 185-pound division, promptly calling out multi-weight lightning rod Khamzat Chimaev. As you might...
Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington ‘potentially the most difficult matchup’ for Khamzat Chimaev
If Khamzat Chimaev stays at 170 pounds, there appears to be only one logical next fight. UFC 279 played out as the same old song and dance for the dominant undefeated Swede, smothering Kevin Holland before finding a d’arce choke submission in round one (watch highlights). Unfortunately for Chimaev, the big focus was on his 7.5-pound weight miss.
Midnight Mania! Lyoto Machida targeting UFC return, ‘Shogun’ Rua trilogy in Brazil
The last few years haven’t been kind to Lyoto Machida. The 44-year-old former UFC champion has lost his last four bouts, but it’s not necessarily all bad. He took both Gegard Mousasi and Phil Davis to split-decisions, so it’s not as if “The Dragon” is just getting crushed outright.
UFC Vegas 61’s Mackenzie Dern wants to become ‘little bit meaner’ with her submissions
Makenzie Dern is looking to make a big statement tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it all starts with being a more aggressive submission artist. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+. STRAWWEIGHT SHOWDOWN!...
Watch Bellator 286 Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Pitbull vs. Borics
Bellator 286 is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) inside Long Beach Arena in Long Bech, Calif., which will feature a Featherweight title fight between Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics, while A.J. McKee and Spike Carlylye co-headline the event in a Lightweight scrap. While you will have...
Midnight Mania! Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov targeted for Jan. 14 main event
2022 hasn’t quite come to a close just yet, but there’s already at least one fight to look forward to in the new year. Per a report from La Sueur, former UFC title contender, Kelvin Gastelum, will return to action opposite French prospect, Nassourdine Imavov, in the main event of a UFC “Fight Night” event on January 14, 2023, likely from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan full fight preview | UFC Vegas 61
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dern may not yet fight like a fully developed mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, but having the best Brazilian...
Mackenzie Dern prefers Namajunas, Andrade fights over title shot with a win at UFC Vegas 61
Mackenzie Dern will take on Yan Xiaonan in UFC Vegas 61’s main event this Saturday night (Oct. 1, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, in search of her second straight win. With another victory, Dern can climb up the rankings, where she currently sits at No. 5 in the women’s Strawweight division.
Dustin Poirier discusses nearly fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 279: ‘Everything was good to go’
Fight fans were nearly blessed with a Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 279 following Khamzat Chimaev’s disastrous weight cut, but the MMA gods decided to grant us Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson instead. Last month, the MMA world was thrown for a loop when Chimaev drastically missed...
Paulo Costa applauds ‘real deal’ Bo Nickal, but calls for own fight against ‘scared’ Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa is on board with UFC’s newly-signed middleweight prospect, Bo Nickal, but it is “Borrachinha” who believes he should be next to get his hands on undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev. On Friday, Costa was in attendance at Bellator 286’s weigh ins and had himself a great...
ONE on Prime Video 2: ‘Xiong vs. Lee 3’ preview (Pt. 1)
ONE on Prime Video 2 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday night (US time). It will be headlined by the trilogy fight between Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee. The previous two meetings between the talented Strawweights were both finished in the fifth round, so it’s safe to bet that this one could produce more late drama. The card, which takes place on Saturday morning local time, also features title bouts in submission grappling and kickboxing:
Undisclosed illness cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 61 fight card
UFC Vegas 61 is not off to a great start. Just hours before the official weigh ins, the promotion was forced to cancel the strawweight contest between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci after Penne was struck down by an undisclosed illness. That leaves the promotion no time to find a replacement for tomorrow night’s (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) event at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
