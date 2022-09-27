Bo Nickal just earned his way into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but the undefeated prospect already finds himself fending off the wolves. Nickal, who is one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers to ever sign with UFC, captured two wins in the past two months on Dana White’s Contender Series to prove his worth and get a shot at the big show. The former Penn State standout has looked so dominant that he’s already being looked at as a future title contender.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO