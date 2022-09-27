Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's
Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Fiona: What’s The FL Forecast After Puerto Rico Pummeled?
While Florida managed to dodge another hurricane this season, residents of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic aren’t so lucky. The Category 1 storm has 85 mph winds Monday, but is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday with winds over 111 mph, forecasters said. The latest update...
Reporter spots 2 kids playing in Hurricane Ian storm surge
While millions of people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, some are actually heading to the coast to catch a glimpse of the approaching Category 4 hurricane.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Ian’s a hurricane again on path for South Carolina landfall
Ian is a hurricane again, and it’s headed for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said that Ian had restrengthened and was a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds as of Thursday night. Forecasters warned that Ian could bring “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds” to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
When will Hurricane Ian make landfall in the US?
(NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Ian was still growing in strength Monday as it continued its path toward the continental United States. At 11 a.m. Monday, the massive storm was churning northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). At that pace and on its current path, the...
The eco-friendly homes that didn’t lose power after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico
Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity and clean water after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on Sunday. The hurricane reached the island’s southwestern coast a few days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Two environmentally friendly prototype homes were able to keep the lights...
Vox
Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification is a sign of the world to come
On Monday morning, Hurricane Ian had wind speeds of 75 miles per hour. Just 48 hours later, those speeds had more than doubled. On Wednesday, as the storm made landfall in southwestern Florida, Ian’s wind hit 155 mph — just shy of a Category 5 storm, the most severe category for a hurricane.
Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as near-Category 5 storm
Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a near-Category 5 storm, roaring ashore in southwestern Florida.The storm intensified on Wednesday morning as millions of Florida residents were told to evacuate in anticipation of storm surges, flash flooding and hurricane-force winds. The hurricane has already brought severe rain, winds, storm surges and flooding to the Florida Gulf Coast. The impact is only expected to grow in the coming hours as the strongest part of the storm hits land and moves slowly across the state.The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island between Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, Florida at...
After devastating Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened to a Category 3 storm, continuing its ruinous path across the Caribbean
In Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona unleashed severe flash flooding, with one weather station reporting more than 2 feet of rain in 24 hours.
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida photos reveal devastation
Photos show Hurricane Ian's path of devastation as it travels through Florida, causing severe flooding and destructoin while leaving millions without power.
MSNBC
Hurricane Ian exposes an insurance crisis that's much bigger than Florida
Hurricane Ian was still lashing southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon when NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins predicted that the damage and power outages would prevent tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of Floridians from returning home any time soon. Ian had winds of only 75 mph Monday, but...
Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 storm, heads for Bermuda
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Turks and Caicos Islands as a powerful Category 3 storm on Tuesday, dumping heavy rains and triggering floods on the Caribbean archipelago after cutting a path of destruction through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
Which hurricane caused the most damage?
Hurricane Katrina was the most expensive hurricane in history, while a 1780 storm killed the most people of any hurricane.
Why Puerto Rico is still struggling to rebuild electrical grid 5 years after Hurricane Maria
A day before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria's landfall, Puerto Rico was pummeled again by another storm, Fiona, a Category 1 hurricane that shut down the island's electric grid, leaving residents in the dark for days. In 2017, Maria and Irma took down all of the island's transmission lines and damaged the grid, resulting in the longest blackout in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Comments / 0