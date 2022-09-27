A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...

