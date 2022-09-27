ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's

Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
AL.com

Ian’s a hurricane again on path for South Carolina landfall

Ian is a hurricane again, and it’s headed for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said that Ian had restrengthened and was a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds as of Thursday night. Forecasters warned that Ian could bring “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds” to the...
The Hill

When will Hurricane Ian make landfall in the US?

(NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Ian was still growing in strength Monday as it continued its path toward the continental United States. At 11 a.m. Monday, the massive storm was churning northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). At that pace and on its current path, the...
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as near-Category 5 storm

Hurricane Ian has made landfall as a near-Category 5 storm, roaring ashore in southwestern Florida.The storm intensified on Wednesday morning as millions of Florida residents were told to evacuate in anticipation of storm surges, flash flooding and hurricane-force winds. The hurricane has already brought severe rain, winds, storm surges and flooding to the Florida Gulf Coast. The impact is only expected to grow in the coming hours as the strongest part of the storm hits land and moves slowly across the state.The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island between Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, Florida at...
The Independent

Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina

After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
CBS News

Why Puerto Rico is still struggling to rebuild electrical grid 5 years after Hurricane Maria

A day before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria's landfall, Puerto Rico was pummeled again by another storm, Fiona, a Category 1 hurricane that shut down the island's electric grid, leaving residents in the dark for days. In 2017, Maria and Irma took down all of the island's transmission lines and damaged the grid, resulting in the longest blackout in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
