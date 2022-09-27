ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

International Business Times

Return Of Pet Projects In U.S. Congress Crowds Out Funding For Others

Glen Ullin, North Dakota, was first in line for money to replace its leaky water pipes before Washington cut funding by one-third this spring. The reason: Congress is yet again diverting money to pet projects known as "earmarks. Advocates say these earmarks allow lawmakers to direct money where they believe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
MilitaryTimes

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding

The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming

The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
AGRICULTURE
seafoodsource.com

Experts discuss the best ways to boost US seafood consumption

U.S. government experts and seafood industry insiders discussed the best ways to boost U.S. seafood consumption at the Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s State of the Science Symposium in Washington, D.C. on 22 September. Between 2012 and 2020, U.S. per-capita seafood consumption rose from 16.8 pounds 19 pounds – and with...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them

Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative

With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Politics as Usual—Reversing the Promise Made to Black Farmers | Opinion

One of the most devastating yet overlooked consequences of Congress passing the Inflation Reduction Act is the removal of economic relief for Black farmers. The act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, repeals the 2021 Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act (ERFCA)—one of the biggest pieces of legislation for Black farmers passed to date.
AGRICULTURE

