International Business Times
Return Of Pet Projects In U.S. Congress Crowds Out Funding For Others
Glen Ullin, North Dakota, was first in line for money to replace its leaky water pipes before Washington cut funding by one-third this spring. The reason: Congress is yet again diverting money to pet projects known as "earmarks. Advocates say these earmarks allow lawmakers to direct money where they believe...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
MilitaryTimes
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
Washington Examiner
Fentanyl: Too dangerous to trust Moscow with, but you can score some in middle school
The Commerce Department announced last week that from now on, the chemicals needed to make fentanyl can only be exported to Russia with a license. The Commerce Department considers them “potentially useful for Russia’s chemical and biological weapons production capabilities .”. Meanwhile, also last week, a 13-year-old in...
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
foodsafetynews.com
USDA secretary says he is working on ‘made in the USA’ labeling for beef; cattlemen want faster action
A group of cattle ranchers is pushing hard for reforms on country-of-origin-labeling, known as COOL, and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture says he is already working on the situation. R-CALF United Stockgrowers of America is out with a new poll of voters that the group says shows “overwhelming” support for...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
seafoodsource.com
Experts discuss the best ways to boost US seafood consumption
U.S. government experts and seafood industry insiders discussed the best ways to boost U.S. seafood consumption at the Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s State of the Science Symposium in Washington, D.C. on 22 September. Between 2012 and 2020, U.S. per-capita seafood consumption rose from 16.8 pounds 19 pounds – and with...
Live: Biden to update on federal response to Ian
A major disaster declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance, including loans to cover uninsured property loss and home repairs.
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
“A lot has to happen:” Feeding Southwest CEO responds to White House hunger proposal
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO and President Pamela Irvine says she’s optimistic about expansions to SNAP and emphasis on nutrition in President Biden’s proposals Wednesday. Still, she’s skeptical about executing the White House’s goal. The plan to end food insecurity in the United States by 2030 was laid out at the first […]
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation
CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them
Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
Politics as Usual—Reversing the Promise Made to Black Farmers | Opinion
One of the most devastating yet overlooked consequences of Congress passing the Inflation Reduction Act is the removal of economic relief for Black farmers. The act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, repeals the 2021 Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act (ERFCA)—one of the biggest pieces of legislation for Black farmers passed to date.
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
