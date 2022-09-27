ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Niner Times

True freshmen with true impact

It is rare for a true freshman to get the opportunity to gain significant time on the football field immediately. Still, Maguire Neal and Reid Williford are making the most of their opportunities on the defensive side of the ball. "Definitely, it's a blessing, I'm privileged with this opportunity, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

