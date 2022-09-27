Read full article on original website
Niner Times
Charlotte football begins second half of season with clash against UTEP
The Charlotte football team starts the heart of Conference USA (C-USA) play Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. against The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners. Charlotte enters the game 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in conference play with its week zero loss to Florida Atlantic University.
Niner Times
True freshmen with true impact
It is rare for a true freshman to get the opportunity to gain significant time on the football field immediately. Still, Maguire Neal and Reid Williford are making the most of their opportunities on the defensive side of the ball. "Definitely, it's a blessing, I'm privileged with this opportunity, and...
