DuPont’s $5.2 billion Rogers buyout deal held up by Chinese regulator
(Reuters) -Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc has received all regulatory approvals for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp except from China, the companies said on Friday. DuPont’s all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker would be its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019. DuPont and...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
Top 7 Items Purchased From Costco in the US
Costco is the place to go if you need to stock up on items, from food to household goods, appliances, clothing, and so much more. As we reported recently, a GOBankingRates survey found that 46% of...
Amazon, major publishers win dismissal of antitrust lawsuits over book pricing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge on Thursday dismissed two antitrust lawsuits accusing Amazon.com Inc and five large publishers of illegally conspiring to fix U.S. prices of electronic and traditional books, causing consumers and bookstores to pay more. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan accepted a magistrate...
Regulator seeks more information related to Standard General’s $5.4 billion Tegna deal
(Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked for further information pertaining to the sale of U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc to Standard General. Tegna, which owns 64 news brands in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General in a $5.4 billion all-cash...
Perdue Farms shuts Georgia distribution center due to Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. chicken company Perdue Farms closed a distribution center in Rincon, Georgia, and canceled a day shift at its Dillon, South Carolina, processing plant on Friday due to Hurricane Ian, a spokesperson said. The company delayed some chicken production until next week and re-arranged scheduling to...
Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL
LONDON/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses. The move comes as multinationals face increased reputational and legal pressure from consumers and governments to...
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
Fannie Mae names former JPMorgan MD Priscilla Almodovar as new CEO
(Reuters) – U.S. mortgage lender Fannie Mae on Thursday named Priscilla Almodovar, a former managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as its chief executive officer effective Dec. 5. Almodovar will replace interim CEO David Benson, who took over the top job in May after former chief Hugh Frater...
Butter, garage doors and SUVs: Why shortages remain common 2½ years into the pandemic
What, exactly, is the ‘bullwhip effect’?
