ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Golden Harvest Food Bank receives refrigerated truck, funding to help hungry in SC and GA

By Casey Williams cwilliams@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQG9M_0iCpz0go00

Thanks to a national restaurant company, Golden Harvest Food Bank will receive a refrigerated truck.

Thanks to the Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation, and support from partners Penske Truck Leasing and Lineage Logistics, the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle that can transport 12,000 pounds of food, and $52,000 to use for food and other needs, according to a press release.

“Families face hunger in every community across the country,” said Stephanie Ghertner, executive director of the Darden Restaurants Foundation – the charitable arm of Darden Restaurants which operates a variety of eateries including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. “Your neighbor, child’s classmate or even co-worker may be struggling to get enough to eat. Darden and the Darden Restaurants Foundation are proud to partner with Feeding America member food banks to address the significant issue of hunger in a tangible and meaningful way.”

Residents can get a look at the new truck during a reveal at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at a the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, 3310 Commerce Drive.

The new truck will help with mobile food distributions across the food bank's 25-county service area in Georgia and South Carolina, including its 300 partner agencies.

“One in eight in our service area are food insecure and we are seeing more of our neighbors reach out for food assistance as a result of inflation,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank. “We are proud to partner with the Darden Restaurants Foundation, the Lineage Foundation for Good and Penske. During this time of heightened need, the addition to our food bank’s fleet of vehicles is welcomed and appreciated.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Walmart, Charleston shopping centers close early ahead of Hurricane Ian

Several large shopping centers and retailers across the Lowcountry are closing early ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30 on the South Carolina coast. Walmart and Citadel Mall closed at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 while Northwoods Mall will close at 6 p.m. Many retailers at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre closed at 3 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
WALB 10

2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
RUTHER GLEN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Cars
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Commerce, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Society
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Divers bring closure to families while cleaning up waterways

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two guys from our region found a new hobby exploring all the random stuff that ends up underwater in local rivers and ponds. They started looking to remove things like cars as a cleanup effort, then things took a turn. Their new hobby went from cleaning...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Security#Food Drink#Charity#Golden Harvest Food Bank#Ga#Darden Restaurants Inc#Olive Garden#Feeding America#The Food Bank
valdostatoday.com

Georgians being warned of price gouging, scams

ATLANTA – Georgia consumers are being warned to be aware of price gouging and scams due to Tropical Storm Ian. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
vanishinggeorgia.com

Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, McDuffie County

I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Brinkley's Chop House opens at Riverside Village in North Augusta

Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Hotels prepare for possible influx of hurricane evacuees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some local hotels are already preparing for any guests who may arrive while evacuating from the storm. As Floridians and even some South Carolinians flee the path of the storm. A few might make their way to the Garden City. Hampton Inn & Suites Regional Human Resource Manager, Chastady Bynes, is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
205
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy