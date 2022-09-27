ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Salt Lake County Democrats demand Sen. Gene Davis' resignation

By Kim Bojórquez
Axios Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Salt Lake County Democrats are calling for the immediate resignation of Sen. Gene Davis after one of his former interns accused him of sexual harassment last month.

Driving the news: After concluding a "thorough" internal investigation, the Salt Lake County Democratic Party announced Tuesday that Davis violated the party's anti-harassment policy.

  • Democrats also extended Davis' current suspension from party events and support for the next two years.
  • Party leaders said Davis did not appeal their suspension decision.

Yes, but: In a letter sent to reporters late Tuesday, an attorney representing Davis, Benjamin B. Grindstaff, refuted Democrats' claims, saying his client's appeal was "simply ignored" by the party's executive committee.

  • "Senator Davis has done nothing that would warrant his resignation from the Utah State Senate," the letter stated.
  • Grindstaff added his client was not "afforded the opportunity to be heard" throughout the investigation.

Of note: Democratic leaders declined to release the findings of their internal investigation, citing the process was confidential under its bylaws.

Catch up quick: The Utah Senate announced in August it was launching an investigation into his conduct days after Sonia Weglinski, a former legislative intern and campaign staffer for Davis, alleged he invaded her personal boundaries.

What's next: Grindstaff said Davis, who has served in the Utah Legislature since 1987, would continue his full term in office.

  • Davis' term is set to expire in January, after losing his Democratic primary race against Nate Blouin in June.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include a statement from Sen. Gene Davis' attorney.

Comments / 0

