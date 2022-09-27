ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County Star to co-host candidates' forum in Thousand Oaks

The Ventura County Star and the League of Women Voters of Ventura County are co-sponsoring a candidates' forum Wednesday in Thousand Oaks.

The event will bring together Board of Supervisors' District 2 candidates Claudia Bill-de la Peña and Jeff Gorell at 7 p.m. and the candidates for Thousand Oaks City Council at at 8 p.m.

Both forums will be at the Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks City Hall, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd. The events are free and open to the public.

Veteran Star reporter Kathleen Wilson will ask questions of the supervisor candidates and Mike Harris, who covers Thousand Oaks, and Dawn Megli, the Star's new watchdog reporter, will pose questions to candidates vying for a seat on City Council.

The league's David Maron will moderate the event. He will also pose audience questions to the candidates. The event will be offered to cable viewers in Thousand Oaks.

The Star will also livestream the event on its site at vcstar.com. The nonprofit, nonpartisan league will post video from the forum on its website.

To learn more about Wednesday's forum or other upcoming candidate events , visit https://my.lwv.org/california/ventura-county .

Voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 for the general election.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County Star to co-host candidates' forum in Thousand Oaks

