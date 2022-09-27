Read full article on original website
Blinken on a potential U.S. response to nuclear weapons | 60 Minutes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that Russia deploying nuclear weapons would have “catastrophic effects.” Blinken tells 60 Minutes the Biden administration has a plan in place for a potential U.S. response. https://cbsn.ws/3RdRhrx.
Washington Examiner
North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data
China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment
Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
Chinese national who applied to US Army Reserves convicted of espionage, perjury
A Chinese national has been found guilty of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government by a federal jury in Chicago. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty of the charge, as well as one count of making false statements to the U.S. Army. Chaoqun remained in regular contact with Chinese government officials while living and working in Chicago.
CNBC
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
nationalinterest.org
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor
The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP
Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
nationalinterest.org
How the Army Is Building a Fully Autonomous Fighting Force
Unmanned systems enable critical risk-taking, which is essential for technological progress and modernization. Autonomous technology is behind manned-unmanned teaming between attack helicopter pilot crews and nearby drones, ground robots capable of delivering ammunition without human intervention, and artificial intelligence-empowered algorithms able to identify complex target details in seconds. As robots...
US imposes oil sanctions against Chinese companies accused of aiding Iran
The U.S. on Thursday sanctioned firms in China, India, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates that it alleges have aided Iran, tightening the screws as the Biden administration seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. New sanctions target two Chinese firms that the U.S. contends facilitate Iranian petroleum trade, according to a release…
nationalinterest.org
Will SIG Sauer’s XM5 Top the M4 Carbine?
The U.S. Army needs a brand new assault rifle to maintain its dominance on the battlefield—and the XM5 is up to the challenge. SIG Sauer was awarded the Next Generation Squad Weapon program in April 2022 to replace the M4 carbine, a weapon that has left its mark on the U.S. Army over the last two decades.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. and Royal Navies Test-Fire Missiles During Joint Exercise
Atlantic Thunder was a real-world test of “complex weapons” at range and allowed both the Royal and U.S. navies the opportunity to test their individual weapon systems. The British Royal Navy, in tandem with the U.S. Navy, sank a decommissioned ship in the North Atlantic in a live-fire training exercise—one that saw an array of weaponry unleashed on the vessel.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. and South Korea Conduct Naval Exercises After North Korean Missile Test
Though the United States and the Republic of Korea are conducting joint exercises, they’re not the only two navies working together in the region. The U.S. and South Korean Navies are conducting joint exercises aimed at thwarting North Korean special operations forces. “The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in...
nationalinterest.org
Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 Over Ukraine?
It is safe to assume that any use of nuclear weapons could quickly lead to an escalation of a local or regional conflict into a global one. As Henry Kissinger wrote in 2014, “The demonization of Vladimir Putin is not a policy; it is an alibi for the absence of one.”
nationalinterest.org
The Gambit Core: Meet General Atomics’ Next-Generation Drones
General Atomics Gambit package could offer commanders a diverse set of drone options in an affordable, plug-and-play package. General Atomics, the aerospace company behind some of the United States’ most successful and unmanned aerial vehicle designs, explained that its next generation of unmanned drones will have a common core but radically different fuselages, allowing combat commanders to tailor drones to specific mission sets.
