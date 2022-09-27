ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
U.S. POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Silver
Daily Mail

China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment

Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Information Security#Nuclear Weapon#Americans#Nnsa
nationalinterest.org

Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor

The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
MILITARY
The Hill

Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP

Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

How the Army Is Building a Fully Autonomous Fighting Force

Unmanned systems enable critical risk-taking, which is essential for technological progress and modernization. Autonomous technology is behind manned-unmanned teaming between attack helicopter pilot crews and nearby drones, ground robots capable of delivering ammunition without human intervention, and artificial intelligence-empowered algorithms able to identify complex target details in seconds. As robots...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
nationalinterest.org

Will SIG Sauer’s XM5 Top the M4 Carbine?

The U.S. Army needs a brand new assault rifle to maintain its dominance on the battlefield—and the XM5 is up to the challenge. SIG Sauer was awarded the Next Generation Squad Weapon program in April 2022 to replace the M4 carbine, a weapon that has left its mark on the U.S. Army over the last two decades.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

U.S. and Royal Navies Test-Fire Missiles During Joint Exercise

Atlantic Thunder was a real-world test of “complex weapons” at range and allowed both the Royal and U.S. navies the opportunity to test their individual weapon systems. The British Royal Navy, in tandem with the U.S. Navy, sank a decommissioned ship in the North Atlantic in a live-fire training exercise—one that saw an array of weaponry unleashed on the vessel.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Cuban Missile Crisis 2.0 Over Ukraine?

It is safe to assume that any use of nuclear weapons could quickly lead to an escalation of a local or regional conflict into a global one. As Henry Kissinger wrote in 2014, “The demonization of Vladimir Putin is not a policy; it is an alibi for the absence of one.”
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The Gambit Core: Meet General Atomics’ Next-Generation Drones

General Atomics Gambit package could offer commanders a diverse set of drone options in an affordable, plug-and-play package. General Atomics, the aerospace company behind some of the United States’ most successful and unmanned aerial vehicle designs, explained that its next generation of unmanned drones will have a common core but radically different fuselages, allowing combat commanders to tailor drones to specific mission sets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy