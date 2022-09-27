Read full article on original website
KKTV
WATCH: Legal expert provides insight into espionage case involving Colorado Springs man
PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft. Community members help restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Air Force Academy's new visitor center was officially named the Hosmer Visitor Center, after Retired Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer, on Friday.
KRDO
Eight arrested after the Colorado Springs Police Department targeted retail crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have identified an ongoing rise in retail crime across the City of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, law enforcement has identified a connection between retail theft cases and drug use, often tied to the Fentanyl crisis occurring in the community.
Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges
PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft. Community members help restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Air Force Academy's new visitor center was officially named the Hosmer Visitor Center, after Retired Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer, on Friday.
KKTV
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec....
Jan. 6 rioter from Colorado sentenced to prison
A Colorado man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
Shots fired near house party in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) took into custody a suspect who had fired a weapon near a house party that allegedly involved minors consuming alcohol Friday night on Sept. 30. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near the corner of Berry Farm Road and Marshall Drive on reports […]
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft
Community members help restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Air Force Academy's new visitor center was officially named the Hosmer Visitor Center, after Retired Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer, on Friday.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges. Jareh Dalke is accused of selling top secret us documents to an undercover FBI agent.
Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
Pueblo Police find body inside van under 24th Street bridge
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. During their investigation, officers found […]
Police looking for suspect in bank robbery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after they robbed a bank on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to CSPD at around 1 p.m. an unidentified person entered a bank on Interquest Parkway and I-25 and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
One injured in stabbing, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing that happened in the evening of Sept. 29. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, which is south of East Platte Avenue and North Academy […]
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
Escaped Colorado inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
CSPD's Shoplifting Deployment arrests 8 individuals, 2 for Fentanyl possession
The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a rise in retail theft cases that were related to drug use in the city.
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
