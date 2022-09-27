ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
KXRM

Shots fired near house party in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) took into custody a suspect who had fired a weapon near a house party that allegedly involved minors consuming alcohol Friday night on Sept. 30. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near the corner of Berry Farm Road and Marshall Drive on reports […]
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA

WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges. Jareh Dalke is accused of selling top secret us documents to an undercover FBI agent. Updated: 16 hours ago. Storms possible this afternoon. WATCH - Ganahl and Polis hold first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo. Updated:...
KXRM

Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
KXRM

Pueblo Police find body inside van under 24th Street bridge

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. During their investigation, officers found […]
KXRM

Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after they robbed a bank on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to CSPD at around 1 p.m. an unidentified person entered a bank on Interquest Parkway and I-25 and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
KXRM

One injured in stabbing, suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing that happened in the evening of Sept. 29. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, which is south of East Platte Avenue and North Academy […]
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
KXRM

One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
