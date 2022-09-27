ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Caravan stop in Oxnard supports unemployment benefits for undocumented workers

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze7O4_0iCpwbSd00

A caravan of about 40 people rallied at Plaza Park in downtown Oxnard Tuesday, urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would extend unemployment benefits to undocumented California workers.

“They are the frontline workers, but unfortunately when a crisis happens, like the pandemic, they don’t have access to those resources,” said Juvenal Solano, senior community organizer for Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project, or MICOP. “That’s why we’re supporting and fighting for this bill.”

Assembly Bill 2847 , introduced by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, would jump-start the Excluded Workers Pilot Program. The program would offer undocumented workers $300 per week in unemployment benefits for up to 20 weeks.

The bill passed in the state Senate and Assembly in August and is awaiting the governor’s signature. Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign it.

Safety Net For All, a coalition of about 145 organizations across the state, organized the caravan to draw attention to the bill and advocate for the governor's support, said Fanelly Millan, a community organizer for the coalition.

The governor's signature is just the first step in getting aid to undocumented workers. The state would also have to allocate funding for the program, Millan said.

If Newsom doesn't sign the bill, the coalition will continue pressing for unemployment benefits for all, she added.

More:

COVID-19 widens socio-economic gap in Californians' life expectancies

They paid taxes. Now undocumented Latinos are aging without savings, government care

“Whenever there’s another fire or when we have another pandemic or even a local emergency, people who can’t get to work have that security that they can apply for unemployment and be able to provide for their family,” said Alex Garcia, one of the rally’s speakers and a community organizer with Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE.

According to a 2022 University of California Merced report, there are over 1 million undocumented workers in the state, making up 6% of the workforce. There were about 49,000 undocumented workers on the central coast as of 2019, according to the study.

The caravan started in Ontario Tuesday morning with about 12 people. It then continued to Pasadena and Oxnard. The caravan was over 40 members strong when drivers left Oxnard for Fresno. They will continue to the Golden Gate Bridge where about 100 are expected to gather for the final stop.

Music group Los Jornaleros Del Norte, or Day Laborers of the North, is following the caravan and performing original cumbia and ranchera folk songs. The Los Angeles-based band writes songs about day laborers and farmworkers and the struggles they face as undocumented residents, said Omar León, the group's accordion player and singer.

Nancy Torres, who works for the Pasadena Community Job Center, said she joined the caravan because she had seen how undocumented workers struggled through the pandemic. Due to their undocumented status, they weren’t able to apply for unemployment benefits and COVID-19 relief, she said.

Read more: California to give $2,500 training grant to workers who lost jobs during pandemic

“They contribute to the economy of this country," Torres said. "They should be able to get those resources."

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Caravan stop in Oxnard supports unemployment benefits for undocumented workers

Comments / 10

Val Brandt
3d ago

Oh no. They get taxpayer paid housing, medical, food stamps, college, and the list goes on. We have Veterans sleeping on the streets that fought for our country. Outrageous

Reply
2
Related
KTLA

New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk

A new law signed on Friday will now allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assemblymember […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxnard, CA
Society
State
California State
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Ontario, CA
Local
California Society
City
Port Hueneme, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Oxnard, CA
Government
CBS LA

Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US

While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
OXNARD, CA
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Caravan#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Micop#Senate#Assembly#Californians
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy