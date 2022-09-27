Why Okemos football is shifting from a varsity to JV schedule to close its season

The Okemos football team had a roster featuring several inexperienced, young and smaller players when the season began.

And then an early schedule that featured tough tests against the likes of East Lansing, Mason and Haslett took its toll.

The Wolves lost a handful of players over the course of the opening half of the season, forcing them to rely on more inexperienced and undersized players.

Those issues led to Okemos making the decision Tuesday to call off the remainder of its varsity season.

“We just got to the point where now we’re starting to put some first-year juniors in positions we didn’t even start the season off putting them in,” first-year Okemos coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor said. “It just started becoming a safety issue. We had a few ER visits and kids getting taken off on ambulances. It just got to the point when we needed to start making some decisions for the betterment of the program and for the safety of our kids.

“It’s definitely not a decision that I wanted to make. I’m so competitive that even in making the decision I was fighting with myself and what not. Definitely, this was the right decision to make for the future and investing in the future and doing what’s right for the kids in keeping them healthy.”

Okemos was scheduled to play at Clare on Friday before closing the season with CAAC Blue contests against DeWitt, Grand Ledge and Everett.

Instead of playing those games, the Wolves will shift to a junior varsity schedule to conclude the season. Scott-Emuakpor will lead the program as it faces Holland this week. Holland also made the same decision last week to cancel the remainder of its varsity schedule.

“We just felt that picking up JV games and playing those caliber teams would benefit us tremendously,” Scott-Emuakpor said. “We’d be able to make some plays against people that are like us and build some confidence and see success. A lot of the times we’re in situations where the kids are doing exactly what we coached them to do but when we get to the point of attack, they’re just too small and are not strong enough. When that’s the case, there’s literally nothing you can do.

“I’ve got all the love and respect in the world for all of our kids that have battled and (fought).”

Okemos was outscored 299-6 this fall while finishing 0-5. The Wolves ended a 13-game scoreless streak during Friday's loss to Waverly, scoring their first points since their 2021 season opener against Mason.

Scott-Emuakpor's message to players Tuesday was to continue to focus on improving and the little things as they look to the future. He also stressed that it is still business as usual with the program, just now playing games on Thursday instead of Friday nights. The rest of the JV schedule for Okemos includes games against Ionia, Leslie and Birmingham Brother Rice.

"I would have loved for us to continue out our (varsity) schedule." Scott-Emuakpor said. "We're not quitting on the kids by any means. That might be the narrative that goes out there. We're not quitting at all. We're just doing what's best for the program and for the kids. Anyone else that is in my position or has to be in my position and understands the work that I do with this program on a day-to-day basis would understand. They would understand this decision completely."

