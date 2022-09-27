California sheriff says abducted 15-year-old girl killed in shootout alongside her father, a fugitive murder suspect

Read full article on original website
kion546.com
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency management officials say six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified. The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified along with 29-year-old Gabby Hanna, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island. Officials are still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t name the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials also are investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim.
kion546.com
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up extreme storm damage along the Bering Sea coast in western Alaska. Jessie Holmes was hurt by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday. The Anchorage Daily News reports he was treated for a broken wrist, broken ribs and some internal injuries at an Anchorage hospital and released. Since 2015, Holmes has been a cast member of “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV. The Bering Sea coast was batted two weeks ago by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok.
kion546.com
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. The spill poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply. Austin traveled to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor on Friday and met the commander of the joint task force in charge of draining its tanks so it can be shut down. He also met with several families affected by the fuel spill and Hawaii officials. The meetings were closed to the media, and Austin didn’t hold a news conference afterward.
kion546.com
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills, address remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site and repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.. Arsenic and toxic metals spewed from a 585-foot-tall smokestack in Anaconda for nearly a century. The pollution settled into the ground for miles around.
kion546.com
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said during a debate against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities. O’Rourke on Friday pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting their only debate. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight vastly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race.
kion546.com
Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes wants to channel his disappointment from missing the Presidents Cup into fuel to make sure he’s on the next International team. The Canadian showed why he’s among the top putters on the PGA Tour. He made nine birdies for a 63 to share the lead with Thomas Detry in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, making it even tougher to miss out on the Presidents Cup. Detry is a 29-year-old from Belgium who earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He shot a 67 in the morning at the Country Club of Jackson.
