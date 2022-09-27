ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Virginia Tech offense hopes to get well vs. struggling UNC defense

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAH40_0iCpvt8g00

Virginia Tech’s offensive struggles are well-documented. North Carolina’s defensive woes are readily apparent.

One of these groups is bound to be feeling a bit better by the time the two sides wrap up their Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) has averaged just 20.3 points per game compared to North Carolina’s 46.5. The top rusher for the Hokies is Keshawn King with 179 yards on 29 carries.

But North Carolina (3-1, 0-0) has given up 39.5 points per game. Even in victories over Florida A&M (56-24), Appalachian State (63-61) and Georgia State (35-28), the Tar Heels have had to put up a lot of points to win.

“Defensively, we’re very disappointed,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “We have very good players and coaches.”

North Carolina was shredded by Notre Dame in Saturday’s 45-32 loss, adding to the list of defensive failures. Brown said he maintains confidence in defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, who returned to the Tar Heels this season five years after stepping away following two seasons on the staff of Brown’s predecessor, Larry Fedora.

“It’s obvious we’re making mistakes,” Brown said. “We can’t do that.”

The Hokies have had extra time to try to tweak their offense under first-year coach Brent Pry. They suffered a 33-10 home loss last Thursday to rival West Virginia.

“This is kind of where we are as a team right now,” Pry said. “We can’t leave too much to overcome in any phase.”

Virginia Tech’s 15 penalties in its latest game were among the snags.

“I think we press and we kind of get out of sorts,” Pry said. “Sometimes I look out there and it’s like a panic. We’re not playing together.”

North Carolina’s offense has relied heavily on freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns with just one interception. This week was the second time this season that Maye was named ACC Rookie of the Week.

Despite Maye’s talents, Brown said he would like to see a better mixture in the offense.

“We’ve got to figure out what is wrong with the running game and fix it,” Brown said.

Like last season, Virginia Tech serves as North Carolina’s ACC opener. But a year ago, that came in the first game of the season and the Tar Heels, who had a Top 10 ranking, were knocked off and went on to have a 6-7 season.

North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim, who had been used primarily on kickoffs, has left the program after four games this season. Brown said Kim intends to enter the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-2; North Carolina 3-1 After a three-game homestand, the Virginia Tech Hokies will be on the road. Virginia Tech and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
BLACKSBURG, VA
BlueDevilCountry

Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list

At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
DURHAM, NC
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
Virginia Business

Radford Army plant contract extended through 2026

While the contract extension for operation of the sprawling Radford Army Ammunition Plant is reassuring from an economic development perspective, it also has sentimental value to the community. “The Radford Army Ammunition Plant means a lot to our BAE Systems workforce, but also to the generations of families in our...
RADFORD, VA
High School Football PRO

Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The James River High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SALEM, VA
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Gene Chizik
Person
Larry Fedora
multihousingnews.com

Tazewell sells Virginia Apartment Building for $15M

The community is located in the center of downtown Roanoke. Tazewell Development has completed the $14.6 million sale of Gramercy Row Apartment Residences, an 82-unit mixed-use apartment community located at 206 Williamson Road SE in Roanoke, Va. Cushman & Wakefield’s Roanoke-based Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell in the transaction. The property was acquired by a private investor.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams

So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Hokies#Florida A M#Notre Dame
Franklin News Post

Smith Farm walking trail proposed

Reba Dillon may be a little closer to her goal of installing a walking trail on Franklin County’s Smith Farm property. The Smith Farm is a 395-acre parcel of land on the Blackwater side of Smith Mountain Lake. “It’s everything from open pastures to wooded areas, and it’s just...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: SUV rear-ends tractor, kills Southwest Virginia man

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly hit the back of a tractor with an SUV in Southwest Virginia, killing a man. Virginia State Police (VSP) reports that Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, was traveling southbound on Route 674 in a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder just before 7 […]
RURAL RETREAT, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Artist with local ties on ‘The Voice’

ROANOKE, Va. – Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on NBC this month and one singer stole the show in the series premiere. Morgan Myles, from Nashville, had the audience in awe and captivated the judges with a four-chair turn. “It meant the world to me. I remember...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. Tuesday night, as part of what State Police say is a fugitive case involving the US Marshals Office. No further information has been released. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing traffic backups Friday morning, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say they received the initial call shortly before 4 a.m. and currently have troopers at the scene.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy