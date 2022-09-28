ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No Martial Issues’: Victoria Beckham Scoffs At Rumors After She Erases David Beckham Tattoo: Sources

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
mega

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are not headed down a path to divorce, a source close to the couple has revealed as rumors of potential marital issues erupted, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rumors that the long-time love birds could be on the rocks were brought by the absence of a simple tattoo of her husband’s initials on the former Spice Girls ' wrist.

Now, a source has revealed the reasoning behind Victoria’s decision to have the ‘DB’ taken off her wrist.

mega

During a makeup tutorial video on her Instagram, Victoria had fans concerned as she swatched a shade of lipstick on her wrist. Her notable tattoo was gone, leading viewers to believe the removal was a signal that the relationship between Victoria and David could be coming to an end.

In reality, though, a source close to the couple shared that this was simply not the case. Unlike other celebrities who have taken to tattoo removal/coverups amid their separation.

An insider close to the Beckhams, “there are no marital issues between the two.” The source also added that Victoria has “recently had several tattoos removed from her body.”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David is almost as well known for his plethora of body ink as he is for his soccer skills.

mega

Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999 and have four children together, Brooklyn , Cruz , Harper Seven and Romeo .

While David was seen solo waiting in the public queue earlier this month to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and drama between Victoria and her daughter-in-law, Nicole Peltz Beckham , an impeding split between the two mega stars doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

