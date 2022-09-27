ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more

By Jamie Leary
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHoEI_0iCpvhnC00

Jefferson County installs 11 license plate reader cameras, with hopes to build 14 more 03:09

Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts.

"Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of stolen cars so anytime a plate listed as stolen passes by, it flags it without fail.

License plate reader cameras like this one are being installed all over Jefferson County in an effort to combat a rise in car thefts. CBS

Tilley said right now it's just a pilot program. The Sheriff's Office has been following the success of the cameras Golden. The police department there has been using the technology for the last year.

"It was a pretty dramatic change. We went from having a typical call load where we were steady and then receiving these alerts where we were going out two or three times a day to apprehend offenders that were in vehicles that were coming into cameras," said Cody Schroeder, special operations sergeant with the Golden Police Department.

Schroeder says there are steps to ensure they're targeting the correct vehicle. The technology has allowed his team to respond almost immediately.

"We are tight on resources at times but when officers get the alerts they try to go straight to the area and saturate the area," he said.

In the first quarter of 2022, Golden Police recovered 52 stolen vehicles, a 240 percent increase year over year.

The cameras aren't too noticeable if you're not looking for them- there are 11 of them around Golden. Jefferson County hopes to work with Flock Safety, the company that makes the cameras, to install 25.

"It could flag license plates it can also flag descriptions of cars, so if there's a specific description of a car that had been stolen with a particular sticker on it, we could look through that and see if that particular type of car had gone through and that would give us a better idea of timing and location," said Tilley.

Tilley said the Sheriff's Office recently worked with Golden Police to use the cameras to track down a missing person. They knew the person was last seen at Lookout Mountain.

"We were able to determine the time that person had left and eventually we were able to find that person safe," she said.

The cameras in Golden have helped jurisdictions across the state aid in and close cases.

"In these stolen vehicles we're recovering firearms, we're recovering weapons we've had drug seizures of large quantities and we're recovering stolen property," said Schroeder.

Tilley said she knows privacy is a major concern- she said those driving around with expired tabs don't have to worry. At least not about the cameras.

"This is not a system that is designed for minor infractions such as that. This is for the bigger crimes this is to catch the people who have amber alerts or silver alerts or car thefts. It's not intended to get people for not registering their vehicle," she said.

The data is housed on a government server only for 30 days and then automatically deleted. JCSO would own the data and might share information with other law enforcement agencies in specific cases, but would never share it with the private sector

Schroeder says it becomes an issue when thieves start removing license plates but overall, it's been well worth the investment.

The sheriff's office says it's still in the permitting process for the location of the cameras but will begin installation once the 25 locations are approved.

Flock Safety will fund the program for the county for the first year. After a year, Tilley said it will cost the county around $75,000 to continue it.

To learn more about Flock Safety, click here .

Comments / 26

mike k
3d ago

Lower Motor Vehicle Theft. Get Rid of your Pro-criminal, Soft on Crime Liberal elected Democrats. The hell with the license readers. Wasting your time when little bond. no jail time.

Reply(2)
5
Related
CBS Denver

Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta

Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Golden, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Golden, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
The Denver Gazette

Rail safety expert "dumbfounded" by police negligence in Weld County train collision

Two minutes of mindful reaction could have stopped the horrifying train collision which happened just north of Platteville nearly two weeks ago, according to a rail safety expert who watched the video and was interviewed about it by The Gazette. That's the time it took from the moment police opened a police cruiser door and put a suspect inside to when the SUV was slammed by a Union Pacific (UP) locomotive and dragged down the tracks. That two minutes, said Craig Cox, would have been...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring

A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims.  According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#License Plates#Amber Alerts#Missing Person#Cbs Tilley#The Sheriff S Office
CBS Denver

Boulder fugitive that darted from courtroom still on the run

Days after a man fled a Boulder County courtroom before he could be taken into custody, his whereabouts are still unknown to law enforcement.Cody Coon, 30, ran out of the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, moments before deputies could place him into custody, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.He's still at large and on Tuesday, was believed to be in the Boulder area.In response to a request from CBS News Colorado, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said, "we are not releasing the footage at this time."Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Coon's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. They also asked the public not to attempt to contact him.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Truck theft caught on camera

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
CENTENNIAL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City Police seeking man they say shot at another car

Commerce City Police are looking for a shooting suspect that got out of a truck and shot a driver stopped in traffic.Police say it happened Tuesday during rush hour, around 5:15 p.m. off East 56th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard, near the Suncor refinery.When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a red Suzuki sedan. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Investigators say he was stopped in traffic when a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back pulled up.A man got out, shot into the sedan and hit the driver, before fleeing in his truck.Police need your help. If you know anything, give them a call.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police thank Jeffco Sheriff's Office for K9 help

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is thanking the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for their K9 unit assistance on Monday afternoon. The K9 officer found two guns connected to a "shots fired" call at a condominium near North Robb Street and West 38th Avenue.A bullet went through the bedroom ceiling of a nearby home. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The investigation into the shooting continues. 
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy