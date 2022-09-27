This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO