Read full article on original website
Related
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
kezi.com
Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school
EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
COUGAR CREEK FIRE BURNING WEST OF SUTHERLIN
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association, along with local resource suppression firefighters, responded to a wildland fire, 16 miles west of Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Cougar Creek Fire was burning primarily...
clayconews.com
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT LEADS TO GLENDALE ARREST
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
kezi.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-105 Eastbound between Coburg and I-5 shut down after crash
EUGENE, Ore. Eugene police are investigating a crash that has shut down all lanes of traffic near Coburg. The crash happened on I-105 eastbound between Coburg and I-5. Police have not given an estimate for how long the area could be shut down. Avoid the area if you can. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 29
This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED TWICE, RELEASED TWICE, ON TUESDAY
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
kqennewsradio.com
PICKUP DAMAGES BUILDING IN ROSEBURG
A pickup struck a building in Roseburg on Monday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 5:00 p.m. a 37-year old man said his foot got caught on the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to lurch forward over the curb and down an embankment. The pickup crossed Northwest Kline Street causing damage to an office building in the 2500 block. The vehicle was towed away. No citation was issued.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to prison for stealing car and using it in armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and using it to commit an armed robbery at a deli, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, Bendan Ivor Lord, 22, and another man took a car for a test drive from a local car dealership in early April 2022, and never returned the car. Police said Lord took the car to commit other crimes. One of which was an April 11 armed robbery of Ashley’s Deli at 2578 Willamette St. where the car was used as a getaway vehicle, police said.
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
Lebanon-Express
Baby room boom: Lebanon hospital seeks birthing center expansion
Lebanon’s hospital is seeking more room for more babies. The maternity ward at Samaritan Lebanon Community hospital is set to nearly double in size after outgrowing its decades-old building, hospital CEO Marty Cahill said in a Thursday, Sept. 22 interview. Prescribed upgrades include more wired ports in walls for...
Comments / 0