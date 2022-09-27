This weekend will see the final matches of the regular season in NWSL. So far, four teams have clinched playoff spots, Four have been eliminated and four have yet to decide their fate. Along with the battle for making the playoffs is who will top the table and win the NWSL Shield. As well as see who will receive a bye week to begin the playoffs. So, here are the playoff scenarios in NWSL that each remaining team faces and what they need to do to make them a reality.

SOCCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO