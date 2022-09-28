Read full article on original website
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
KFDM-TV
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Fire Department firefighters push new engine into Station 4
This is part of an age-old tradition. Firefighters have participated in the push-in ceremony dating back to the 1800's, according to Roy west.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
Port Arthur News
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur
The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD offers further career opportunities through adjunct teacher positions
BEAUMONT — Tune in tonight at 6pm to hear KFDM Reporter, Mya Caleb share how Beaumont ISD works to fill their teacher shortage while creating career opportunities. For Beaumont ISD jobs visit their website here.
'With inflation that is not acceptable' : Beaumont City Councilman working to raise city employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Early September, Beaumont City Council voted to increase the minimum wage for city workers to $13 after some workers were making as little as $10 an hour. One councilman, however, believes that is still too little and believe their paycheck should match the work they do.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texas school districts and others nationwide deal with teacher shortage
BEAUMONT — School districts across the country and here in Southeast Texas are dealing with a teacher shortage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how Beaumont ISD is working to attract more teachers to the classroom.
KFDM-TV
Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth implementing new technology for heart patients
BEAUMONT — Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital is implementing new technology to improve the outcome for cardiac patients in Southeast Texas. The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist is a minimally invasive, surgically implanted heart pump that delivers full cardiac-support after a heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock.
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Health Dept. offering new Covid booster going into fall, winter season
BEAUMONT — On Friday, the Beaumont Public Health Department reported five new Covid cases and two new cases on Thursday. Those are the lowest numbers in weeks. The health department is providing booster shots as a preventative measure. The new bivalent booster is being offered. The difference between the...
Firefighters, bulldozers battle fire at recycling facility in Vidor Tuesday
VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews worked and successfully made sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread. It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
KFDM-TV
Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route
Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
Sept. 29, 2022 — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 Block of Marie St. on the southern side of Beaumont. There were no injuries reported. This may be updated as this story develops. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media and tune...
Port Arthur News
Game between Port Neches-Groves, Texas City comes down to the wire
PORT NECHES – Senior Chance Prosperie caught two touchdown passes as Port Neches-Groves held off Texas City for a 35-28 win in District 9-5A Division II action Friday night at the Reservation. “I’m just proud of our resilience. We put ourselves in some positions we shouldn’t have been in...
KFDM-TV
Accident involving LCM bus on Hwy 87
MAURICEVILLE — All parents of students on the LCM bus involved in an accident this morning have been contacted. We will provide updates as they are made available. LCM ISD states: Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus. Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.
kjas.com
Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B
One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
