ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Neches, TX
Local
Texas Government
Port Neches, TX
Government
Port Arthur News

Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur

The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Capital Investment#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kfdm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KFDM-TV

Large fire south of Buna, Texas Forest Service en route

Jasper County — A woods fire in Buna is about 30 acres in size, but is not currently threatening homes or other structures. The JSCO advises caution when traveling in the area, as it is an active situation. Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says low humidity and stronger winds will lead to an increased fire danger for the next few days.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new General Manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures on-site in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

Sept. 29, 2022 — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3800 Block of Marie St. on the southern side of Beaumont. There were no injuries reported. This may be updated as this story develops. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media and tune...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Game between Port Neches-Groves, Texas City comes down to the wire

PORT NECHES – Senior Chance Prosperie caught two touchdown passes as Port Neches-Groves held off Texas City for a 35-28 win in District 9-5A Division II action Friday night at the Reservation. “I’m just proud of our resilience. We put ourselves in some positions we shouldn’t have been in...
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

Accident involving LCM bus on Hwy 87

MAURICEVILLE — All parents of students on the LCM bus involved in an accident this morning have been contacted. We will provide updates as they are made available. LCM ISD states: Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus. Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Woman from Spurger injured in wreck that blocked bridge at Dam B

One person was injured and traffic was backed up for miles following a Tuesday morning crash on the Highway 190 Dam B Bridge. It happened at about 7:30 on the Tyler County side of the Neches River. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2018 Ford...
SPURGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy