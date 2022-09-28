The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO