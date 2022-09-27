Like many others, I was transfixed by the reporting of Queen Elizabeth’s death and the ascension to the throne of her son, now Charles III. The British did a much better job of transition than we did here in post-election 2020, when our normally peaceful transition of power almost ran off the rails. But it didn’t, thanks to a lot of Americans who believed in the rule of law, including, but not limited to, then Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to let this country collapse by a putsch. (And if you don’t know what a putsch is, it’s a failed coup attempt. Hitler tried that in 1923; he only had to wait for a decade to become Germany’s chancellor.)

