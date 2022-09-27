Read full article on original website
Will More Biglaw Firms Join In On The Associate Deferral Party?
[Some firms] may take the opportunity to let go of attorneys because they can do so without being in the spotlight. I’m not convinced it’ll hit the industry across the board. Given how much work has slowed, some firms may have overhired. But I don’t think every firm fits into that category.
Should Change Be A 4-Letter Word?
Like many others, I was transfixed by the reporting of Queen Elizabeth’s death and the ascension to the throne of her son, now Charles III. The British did a much better job of transition than we did here in post-election 2020, when our normally peaceful transition of power almost ran off the rails. But it didn’t, thanks to a lot of Americans who believed in the rule of law, including, but not limited to, then Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to let this country collapse by a putsch. (And if you don’t know what a putsch is, it’s a failed coup attempt. Hitler tried that in 1923; he only had to wait for a decade to become Germany’s chancellor.)
Tip-Toeing Into Self-Promotion
Even as I type out the title of this post, I cringe. I can’t help it. Self-promotion seems like such a dirty word. Aren’t our workplaces meritocracies where head-down long hours, missed family dinners, and the quality of our work speak for themselves?. At the same time, consider...
How Diversity Plays Out In Promotions To Partnership In Biglaw
According to data collected by Leopard Solutions, in the last year, what percentage of promotions to partnership in the top 200 Biglaw firms did ethically diverse attorneys receive?. Hint: In terms of gender...
Your Guide To Getting Paid In The New Normal
If the experts are right, we are steadily marching toward becoming a cashless society. This means adopting online payments is no longer a question of if, but when, for lawyers and law firms. The good news is you have much more to gain from this shift than you stand to...
Supreme Court Takes Eeny Weeny, Teeny Tiny Step Forward For Transparency
Chalk this up to an unexpected benefit of the pandemic: the Supreme Court has announced they’ll keep on livestreaming audio of arguments — at least for this Term. Previously, it was the Court’s practice to only release audio of arguments on the Friday after they took place. The livestreaming will continue despite the fact that arguments will be reopened to members of the public for the first time since the COVID pandemic.
From Biglaw To National Association For Law Placement
Hint: She's a partner in the D.C. office of the firm's intellectual property group.
Biglaw And The Dreaded Stealth Layoff: It's Happening Again
Now that deferrals are upon us, we have to wonder: Is this the canary in Biglaw’s coal mine?. Top Am Law firms may yet implement additional austerity measures when it comes to controlling their attorney headcounts, but they know just how bad the publicity is when they choose to conduct layoffs en masse. No Biglaw firm wants their brand name to become a layoff-related verb (this happened to Latham when the firm laid off 440 people in February 2009). The way to avoid all the negativity is through the sneak attack of stealth layoffs.
Worrying Signs -- See Also
Show clients how to approach employee tax mobility, equity compensation, and related issues when managing a global workforce.
Personal Injury Law Firm Marketing
There is tough competition among personal injury law firms. Whether your business is competing on a local, state, or national level, you need to constantly ensure your marketing strategies are complying with best practices to ensure you are reaching as many potential clients as possible. Personal injury law firm marketing is complex, but we can break it down into manageable steps.
LAW・
WSJ Doth Protest Too Much About Law Firms Trying To Play Games With Tax Laws
BUT it turns out that's not what this editorial talks about! Instead, the Journal is complaining that advocacy groups with shadowy finances might not be able to inject themselves directly into the political process without facing the same legal scrutiny:. The election-law police are always looking for new ways...
Few Things Say Public Trust Like Preventing Citizens From Knowing How You Police Them, NYPD
The NYPD says it wants to reimagine its current police communication system and transition to encrypted messages by 2024 according to a recent amNY report confirmed by Gizmodo. While law enforcement has spent years fighting to make encryption less accessible for everyday people, police think they need a little more privacy. Critics worry a turn towards encryption by law enforcement could reduce transparency, hamstring the news media, and potentially jeopardize the safety of protestors looking to stay a step ahead.
1,000 Deaths In Custody Went Unreported Last Year Because US Justice System Doesn’t Care About The People It Jails
A recent report [PDF] by the Government Accountability Office covering DOJ in-custody death data collection processes highlights just how little anyone cares what happens to people jails and prisons claim to be rehabilitating. The title of the report sounds innocuous enough: Additional Action Needed to Help Ensure Data Collected by DOJ Are Utilized. But the details are horrific.
