Tallahassee, FL

seminoles.com

Latson Named One of Nation's Top Freshmen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women's Basketball freshman guard Ta'Niya Latson has been named one of the nation's Top 65 freshmen, as well as one of the top freshmen in the ACC, according to World Exposure Report. The Miami native joined a list of other talented...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee lost its charm

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee's most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee advises travel plans to be delayed

Former WCTV Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is one of millions leaving home for safer ground ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. The Taylor County sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for all coastal, flood-prone and low-lying areas of Taylor County. Speaking with family that evacuated Tampa. Updated: 16 hours ago. Speaking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low "FAMU" Allows You To Bragg Different

As NIKE, Inc. continues to show support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the Oregon-based conglomerate has stopped by Tallahassee, Fla. to present FAMU with its very own Nike Dunk Low. Clad in the school's iconic orange and green colors, the newly-surfaced pair is laden with references to Florida Agricultural...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian's path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

