‘Women! Life! Freedom!’ Why Americans need to stand in solidarity with protesting Iranians

A vigil for Mahsa Amini at UC Berkeley on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Amini was arrested by the Iranian morality police on Sept. 16, 2022 for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards. Police said she had a heart attack at a station, fell on the floor and died after two days in a coma. Others say she was beaten to death. Persis Karim

My best friend has been missing in Tehran for the last eight days.

The last time I heard from her was when she announced her intention to participate in the first protest in response to the Iranian “morality police” murdering 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini for “improper hijab.” I think of my friend, who like Mahsa is 22, as I watch social media clips of Iranians fighting armed government forces and shouting “Women! Life! Freedom!” The stakes get higher every day as the Iranian government has instigated an internet blackout — something that happened during protests in 2019 and resulted in the murder of more than a thousand civilians by government forces.

As a woman who’s been arrested by the morality police, I still can’t shake the humiliation. I recall the threats and the verbal abuse as they forced me into a van that took me to the same detention center where Mahsa collapsed, where women are routinely beaten and verbally abused.

The morality police are an Iranian government institution responsible for ensuring that women maintain proper hijab compliance. Even the luckiest of the morality police’s captives who don’t get physically injured or end up dead, like Mahsa, often suffer long-term effects such as PTSD, panic attacks, severe anxiety, anger and depression. The enforcement of the hijab is one of the pillars of the Islamic Republic’s ideology. Women are essentially required to wear the state’s flag on their bodies and face threats of violence or death if they don’t comply.

While there has been opposition to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979, movements against the regime have gradually been united by the concern for women’s rights and, this month, by the rage about Mahsa’s death. In 2017, several women publicly unveiled to show their opposition, some of whom are still in prison. As we speak, women in Iran are leading the opposition in the streets, and Iranian men have joined them in a historically unprecedented demonstration of support.

The slogan “Women! Life! Freedom!” is life-affirming and is being heard around the world. It encapsulates the desire for equality, economic stability and freedom of expression. These rights are at odds with the core values of the Islamic Republic, which maintains an ultra-conservative interpretation of the Quran, often sacrificing Iranian people and their freedoms to maintain those values.

The hashtag #Mahsa_Amini reached over 100 million tweets in recent days, thanks to the support of the international community, and we are already starting to see its effect in international politics. It’s important to keep in mind that as isolated as the Iranian regime is from the international community, it still is in need of saving its pale legitimacy and diplomatic ties.

This is why I ask you to amplify the voices of protesting Iranian people, so they can be heard by the government officials and politicians of the free world. This amplification will create real consequences for the Iranian regime. The threat of the international community will limit the regime’s freedom to use violence against Iranian citizens. In fact, non-Iranians’ support could help contain bloodshed in the streets right now, whether it's by contacting your representatives and officials or using your personal social media accounts.

For the sake of my friend’s safety and freedom, which were so easily taken away because she chanted ‘Women! Life! Freedom!’, I ask you to speak up and be the voice of justice for women and men in Iran who are risking their lives to change a system of discrimination and abuse that harms us all. Because whether it is American women fighting for reproductive rights, or Afghan women struggling for educational access, it’s all one battle: to throw off systematic control over women’s bodies. A victory for women in Iran is a victory for women everywhere.