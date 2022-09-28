ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
orangecountytribune.com

Chargers overpower Oilers

The initial week of league play doesn’t necessarily crown a champion, but it often points the way toward the games which likely decide the issue. On Friday, Edison (6-0) overpowered Huntington Beach 42-8 and set up the Oct. 13 game against Los Alamitos (4-2) as the contest which will see the Sunset League race settled.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Rancho gets key league win

On Thursday, Rancho Alamitos burnished its credentials as a favorite for the Garden Grove League title with a 17-7 win over Los Amigos in the GGL opener for both teams. The Vaqueros (now 6-0 overall) who have won the last four Grove League crowns, offered a balanced attack with Chris Hurley passing for 176 yards and a score while Angel Diaz rushed for 105 yards and a TD.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MaxPreps

St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday

The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
BELLFLOWER, CA
High School Football PRO

Aliso Viejo, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alta Loma High School football team will have a game with Aliso Niguel High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

UCLA offering discounted tickets for Friday night's game vs No. 15 Washington

In an effort to draw more fans to UCLA football's big showdown Friday night at the Rose Bowl, the school has marked down the price of admission. The Bruins (4-0) are undefeated to begin the season and will face their first true test against No. 15 Washington (4-0) Friday in a game that kicks off at 7:30 p.m.The biggest question going into the Pac-12 showdown: how many fans will show up to The Rose Bowl?UCLA is hoping that the answer will be more than have showed up so far. The Bruins are averaging an attendance of 30,072 through three home games this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach

The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and crowds will be dazzled by high-flying stunts and unique aircraft, such as the electric BlackFly. Other performers include a variety of military aircraft and personnel, as well as the Red Bull Air Force. The event kicks off Friday and...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Regional Park Celebrates 125 Years with a Fun Family Fest

Adorable train rides, pumpkin patch pictures, long and lovely walks, opportunities to wave at a cute critter at the OC Zoo: Irvine Regional Park brims with plentiful outings for families, runners, explorers, naturalists, people seeking to picnic, and anyone who wants to savor an afternoon spent in the sunshine. Now...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Iron Maiden rumbles through Anaheim

When I was assigned to cover the Iron Maiden show at the Honda Center on September 21st, I was beyond stoked. I had not seen Maiden in decades… literally decades. The last time I saw them was in 1987 for their Somewhere on Tour run. Needless to say, as we all get older, we tend to lose a step or two… except the guys in Iron Maiden, apparently.
ANAHEIM, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

