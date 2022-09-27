Entertainment for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum’s Oktoberfest on Sunday will keep visitors tapping their toes and singing along with the musicians. Opening the event is Robert Pollock with the joyful sounds from his 1903 Wurlitzer 125 Military Band Organ. The organ was designed originally to be played in skating rinks and carousels. It has 101 wooden and brass pipes which imitate an eight-person band.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO