Urbana Citizen
Vendors galore at Oktoberfest
Final plans for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have sold out the vendor spaces. There are 92 craft vendors registered with 47 of them being new to the event. In addition to the local area, vendors...
Urbana Citizen
Thomas honored by state association
Darrell Thomas, a member of the Urbana City Board of Education, has been recognized for his service to a statewide association of school boards. Thomas received a plaque thanking him for his contributions as a member of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Board of Trustees, the association’s governing body.
Urbana Citizen
Local Shriners chip in $25,000
Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate...
Urbana Citizen
Entertainment part of 50th Oktoberfest
Entertainment for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum’s Oktoberfest on Sunday will keep visitors tapping their toes and singing along with the musicians. Opening the event is Robert Pollock with the joyful sounds from his 1903 Wurlitzer 125 Military Band Organ. The organ was designed originally to be played in skating rinks and carousels. It has 101 wooden and brass pipes which imitate an eight-person band.
Urbana Citizen
ORBIS expansion to begin in Urbana
ORBIS is expanding in Urbana, and all are invited to celebrate the ground-breaking on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at its Urbana manufacturing plant located at 200 Elm St. Attendees of this ceremony can learn more about this expansion project and hear from business and government leaders. As the...
