Why these 4 girls soccer teams can finish the season undefeated
Syracuse, N.Y. — The girls soccer regular season is nearing its end and only four teams remain with a zero in the loss column. Beaver River, Cincinnatus, East Syracuse Minoa and New Hartford have dominated, and now a perfect regular season looks to be in each of the teams’ sights.
Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara’s relatives lose house in Hurricane Ian; GoFundMe started to help family
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Wednesday, Gerry McNamara sat glued to his television, watching as Hurricane Ian approached the coast of Florida and careened toward his uncle’s home in Fort Myers. By Friday, McNamara had learned that his family — both his uncle Norbert DeMars and his cousins, Patrick...
Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
wxhc.com
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
Hall of Fame Rocker Has 3 Upstate NY Dates, Part of Huge 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced an expansive 2023 tour that will see him play 76 shows over five months from February to June, and three of those appearances will be in Upstate New York. A 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Indiana-born Mellencamp will be hitting the Palace...
iheart.com
Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession
The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
localsyr.com
Where and when to watch Syracuse University basketball on television this season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team will tip off the 2022-2023 season at home on Monday night November 7th, against Lehigh at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on the ACC Network Extra. Here is a full breakdown of the tv schedule and times...
Madison County and local school districts implement satellite therapists
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Madison County Department of Mental Health and school districts have partnered to get satellite therapists inside the schools. Mike Eiffe has been the Superintendent at Chittenango School District for six years. He said the past couple of years were difficult. “The impacts of the pandemic we have seen an increased need […]
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
watervilletimes.com
Madison Central Hires Assistants
At a special Madison Board of Education meeting in late August, the District hired a number of people to fill vacancies. The five-minute meeting Aug. 29 also included accepting two resignations with regret. Hired were Suzette Santana, secondary Spanish teacher; Hannah Kimball, long-term teaching assistant; Steve Drake, teaching assistant; Samantha...
ACC sets tipoff times and TV networks for Syracuse basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Wednesday, providing fans with a complete look at tipoff times and television networks for almost every game this coming season. The Syracuse Orange will appear on ESPN at least three and possibly five times. The Orange will...
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
Heartbroken Son Looking for Late Mother’s Item Sold At Auction By Mistake
A heartbroken son is searching for his late mother's special planter that mistakenly got sold at auction. Can you help bring it back home where it belongs?. An estate sale was recently held at Mark Anken's parent's house on Turin Road in Rome New York. A planter with special meaning was inadvertently sold and Mark is hoping to get it back.
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ESPN
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
Lost Hikers Rescued After Getting Hopelessly Stuck In Rome Swamp
When in doubt, it can sometimes take multiple crews to get you out. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was recently called out to help two hikers lost in the Rome Sand Plains Unique Area. Though they had coordinates for the distressed hikers, they couldn't rescue them alone. To get better...
