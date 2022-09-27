ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
JORDAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, NY
Clinton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Ccs
iheart.com

Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession

The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
watervilletimes.com

Madison Central Hires Assistants

At a special Madison Board of Education meeting in late August, the District hired a number of people to fill vacancies. The five-minute meeting Aug. 29 also included accepting two resignations with regret. Hired were Suzette Santana, secondary Spanish teacher; Hannah Kimball, long-term teaching assistant; Steve Drake, teaching assistant; Samantha...
MADISON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission

BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
BOONVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy