Oscar-Winning Composer Rachel Portman on Sound of Antoine Fuqua’s ‘King Shaka’
Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman picked up her Career Achievement Award at Zurich Film Festival on Thursday. She also gave another Golden Eye statuette to Robert IJserinkhuijsen, winner of the 10th International Film Music Competition. Portman was this year’s jury president. “She is an exceptional composer, a fine storyteller. She paints feelings with sounds. With her, longing can sound mysterious and sadness can sound like hope,” said artistic director Christian Jungen, celebrating an inspiring career in an industry “long-dominated by men.” “Her compositions are timeless, personal and yet universal,” he added. “My primary concern is to write music that really, really fits the film....
Trevor Noah Is Exiting ‘The Daily Show’; Also, He’s Dating Dua Lipa
Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after seven years. The comedian took over the program from Jon Stewart in 2015 and announced to an audience at Thursday night’s (September 29) taping of his plans to exit the Comedy Central series. Noah, 38, said, “I’ve loved hosting this show....
Pete Davidson Was Apparently The One Who Dumped Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson has yet to make an appearance on The Kardashians Season 2 after being shown in the trailer. However, this week’s installment includes a reference to the SNL alum. Shot at the beginning of this year, Kim and Khloe Kardashian were reeling over the drama of Khloe’s recent breakup from Tristan Thompson.
