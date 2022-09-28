ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida TaxWatch: October’s Motor Fuel Tax Relief Holiday Will Help the Sunshine State

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro weighed in this week on the Motor Fuel Tax Relief holiday beginning Saturday, October 1 and ending Monday, October 31, 2022.

Calabro said the following:

“This year, people all across the country encountered record high costs at the gas pump, but fortunately for Floridians, they will receive some much-needed relief throughout the month of October with the new Motor Fuel Tax Relief holiday. Florida TaxWatch thanks Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for implementing this reduction, which is made possible by the state’s unprecedented level of reserves, as these unallocated dollars will fund investments that are usually subsidized by the gas tax.

“However, as a trusted government watchdog for over 40 years, we must urge leaders and decision-makers to be conscious of the impact any permanent gas tax reduction could have on critical transportation infrastructure or bonds. Anything that could potentially compromise Florida’s bond rating or the competitiveness that comes from having strong transportation infrastructure must be taken into consideration.

“We look forward to witnessing the benefits this gas tax holiday will have on Florida families and monitoring its long-term impact on the Sunshine State.”

The 2022 Florida Legislature passed a $1.1 billion tax cut package ($40.5 million recurring), including four sales tax holidays, five temporary exemptions, and seven permanent sales tax exemptions. The Motor Fuel Tax Relief holiday is projected to save Floridians a total of $200 million.

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
