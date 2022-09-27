Read full article on original website
North Carolina Sheriff Under Fire For Racist Comments About Black Deputies
“I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Jody Greene said in explosive remarks from 2019, according to WECT.
Stunning Photos Show Hurricane Ian's Destructive Aftermath
More than 2.6 million people were without power in Florida.
My Puerto Rican Father Left Me When I Was Young, But Here’s How I’ve Reclaimed My Latinx Heritage
"Not having a father there to teach me the amazing things about being Latina, specifically Puerto Rican, caused a rift between me, my community and my heritage."
Hurricane Ian Sucks Tampa Bay Dry Ahead Of Landfall
“Don't go out there,” officials warned, saying the water was likely to rush back in at higher levels.
GOP's AG Nominee In Michigan Pushes Election Fraud Lies While Facing Election Fraud Probe
Matthew DePerno, the Republican nominee for attorney general in Michigan who has made a name for himself by pushing lies about the 2020 election — and by becoming the target of an investigation into whether he illegally tampered with voting machines — is spending the final stretch of his campaign spouting new falsehoods about supposed election crimes.
Ian Duty Gives DeSantis The Chance To Act Like A Normal Governor Just Before The Election
After working to please the Trump base for two years, the Florida governor has the opportunity to appeal to mainstream voters by managing the hurricane response.
