Orange County shelters prepare to open as Ian looms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are recommending you start sheltering in place by 9 a.m. Wednesday for Hurricane Ian.

However, most Orange County shelters don’t open until then.

The emergency offices in Orange County said it could not open shelters on Tuesday because the locations are at schools that still had classes.

County emergency management officials said people need to remember they are coming to shelter for safety, so anything they need for comfort they need to bring themselves.

Officials said they are watching the storm day by day to make the calls on how long the shelters will stay open. But if there are still hazardous conditions outside, the shelters will stay open for whoever needs them.

Video: Orange County firefighters visit mobile homes to urge residents to stay safe during Hurricane Ian Orange County firefighters are going door-to-door at local mobile homes urging residents to take precautions ahead of Hurricane Ian. (Shannon Butler, WFTV.com)

