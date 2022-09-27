ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County shelters prepare to open as Ian looms

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOXzr_0iCpoMYo00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are recommending you start sheltering in place by 9 a.m. Wednesday for Hurricane Ian.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

However, most Orange County shelters don’t open until then.

The emergency offices in Orange County said it could not open shelters on Tuesday because the locations are at schools that still had classes.

County emergency management officials said people need to remember they are coming to shelter for safety, so anything they need for comfort they need to bring themselves.

Officials said they are watching the storm day by day to make the calls on how long the shelters will stay open. But if there are still hazardous conditions outside, the shelters will stay open for whoever needs them.

Video: Orange County firefighters visit mobile homes to urge residents to stay safe during Hurricane Ian Orange County firefighters are going door-to-door at local mobile homes urging residents to take precautions ahead of Hurricane Ian. (Shannon Butler, WFTV.com)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day By Day#The Shelters#Mobile Homes#Emergency Management#Wftv Com#Cox Media Group
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Homes in Vista Lakes swamped by flooding from Hurricane Ian

LAKE VISTA, Fla. – Flooding has also been a major issue for for the Vista Lakes community, with much of the area still underwater thanks to the heavy rainfall brought in by Hurricane Ian. Kelly Jaikaran, whose home also suffered from the flooding, said she was still in shock...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Seminole County leaders respond to flooding, damage caused by Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Management is beginning the task of assessing the full scope of damage done to the county by Ian. The county is reporting record-breaking floods in the neighborhoods of Lincoln Heights, Spring Oaks, and Mockingbird Lane. Over 1,000 homes and counting have been impacted by the flooding, according to a news release.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

National Guard rescues 73 people from flooded Orlando hotel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Guard and Orange County Fire Rescue responded Thursday to the InTown Suites on Lee Road due to significant flooding from Hurricane Ian. Seventy-three residents had to be rescued. Some of them had special needs, such as requiring wheelchairs, so Orange County Fire Rescue used a boat to get them out of the hotel.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
113K+
Followers
127K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy