ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Football Player Dead, Others Hurt In Philadelphia High School Ambush: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RpSQ_0iCpoI1u00
Roxborough High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teenage football player was killed and four of his teammates injured when two gunmen ambushed them outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said.

It happened as the five players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School and two other schools around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, Philadelphia police told the media.

The shooters opened fire from a Ford Explorer and fled on foot, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He was identified as Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, CBS3 reports.

The other teens were taken to a nearby hospital, while one was treated on the scene.

The victims, whose names have yet to be released, all were Roxborough High School students, police confirmed. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Havertown, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Philadelphia Police#Ambush#Roxborough High School#Fairway Terrace#Daily Voice Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy