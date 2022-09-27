ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

These Are The Best School Districts In Maryland, Website Says

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUHTc_0iCpoCjY00
Worcester County Public Schools. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

School districts are part of our education system made to help support your children and develop a strong community. The best ones have not only awesome academic results but great teachers, staff, facilities, resources and so much more.

These are the top twenty 2023 Best School Districts in Maryland, according to Niche's list that was released Tuesday, Sept. 27(scroll for a link to the complete list):

  • Howard County Public Schools
  • Montgomery County Public Schools
  • Worcester County Public Schools
  • Carroll County Public Schools
  • Calvert County Public Schools
  • Fredrick County Public Schools
  • Queen Anne's County Public Schools
  • Harford County Public Schools
  • St. Mary's County Public Schools
  • Washington County Public Schools
  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools
  • Talbot County Public Schools
  • Charles County Public Schools
  • Baltimore County Public Schools
  • Wicomico County Public Schools
  • Caroline County Public Schools
  • Cecil County Public Schools
  • Allegany County Public Schools
  • Garrett County Public Schools
  • Kent County Public Schools

Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

Related
fox5dc.com

Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
VISTA.Today

See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023

Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#Website#Niche#Howard County Public
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Ballots and Voting in Maryland

Different County Board of Elections Start Mailing Out Absentee and Paper Ballots as soon as tomorrow. But, when those ballots will be allowed to be tabulated is still up in the air as the GOP Gubernatorial Candidate, Dan Cox, is challenging a Judge's decision to allow the counts to start before November 6.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies

Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Oct. 1 Marks Start of New Laws on Traffic, Pets, Stalking

Saturday marks the start of a new month and the enforcement of numerous new laws in Maryland. Beginning Oct. 1, drivers must move to another lane or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying warning signals and not just for police. This also is mandated when there are road flares, traffic cones and other caution signals.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy