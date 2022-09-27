These Are The Best School Districts In Maryland, Website Says
School districts are part of our education system made to help support your children and develop a strong community. The best ones have not only awesome academic results but great teachers, staff, facilities, resources and so much more.
These are the top twenty 2023 Best School Districts in Maryland, according to Niche's list that was released Tuesday, Sept. 27(scroll for a link to the complete list):
- Howard County Public Schools
- Montgomery County Public Schools
- Worcester County Public Schools
- Carroll County Public Schools
- Calvert County Public Schools
- Fredrick County Public Schools
- Queen Anne's County Public Schools
- Harford County Public Schools
- St. Mary's County Public Schools
- Washington County Public Schools
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Talbot County Public Schools
- Charles County Public Schools
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- Wicomico County Public Schools
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Cecil County Public Schools
- Allegany County Public Schools
- Garrett County Public Schools
- Kent County Public Schools
Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more. Click here for more on methodology.
