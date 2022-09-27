Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Shaq Was Open to Buying Suns Until He Saw Jeff Bezos' Name
The Phoenix Suns potentially had Shaq as their new owner- until he saw Jeff Bezos' name.
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie
"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
Detroit Pistons Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario
Sometimes, long-term goals require us to sacrifice short-term gains. For example, suppose you’ve been offered two jobs. One is low paying but offers opportunities for upward mobility. The same happens in the NBA sometimes. Meanwhile, the other pays better, but it won’t allow you to advance any further.
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
Yardbarker
A Rockets Duo Is Hoping To Be Even Better This Season
No one can deny that the Houston Rockets had a rough season last year. They ended as the 15th team in the West with a record of just 20-62. Sadly, things likely won’t be a lot better this year because the team lost one of its biggest stars, Christian Wood, in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
Jerami Grant building on-court connection with Jusuf Nurkic, other Trail Blazers teammates
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic’s penchant for finding open teammates for assists could be enhanced this season with the presence of forward Jerami Grant. Nurkic, entering his seventh season with the Blazers, has never played with a forward as versatile and as athletic as the 6-foot-8 Grant, whom the Blazers acquired in an offseason trade with Detroit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Garnett thinks Ime Udoka scandal ‘dark times’ will transform Celtics stars
Kevin Garnett was the last player to help bring an NBA Finals title to Boston, giving him a unique perspective on the challenge that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown face on the heels of a loss to the Warriors last June. The Hall of Fame forward talked about the upcoming...
Tom Thibodeau again argues against Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pair: 'It's not only the numbers, I actually watch the games'
Tom Thibodeau was again asked about a potential Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pairing, while being informed of their favorable stats together, but Thibodeau shot down the stats.
Yardbarker
Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet
When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
1 Major Sign Milwaukee Bucks Could Make Jae Crowder Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks’ defense of their 2021 NBA Championship was cut short by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 NBA Postseason. But, the franchise is left asking what if, as they were in a tough spot playing without Khris Middleton. Middleton was injured in their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four star RB Kobe Boykin feels confident about Utah commitment
Nearing the midway point of the 2022 season, Utah is continuing to impress one of their most talented commits.
Comments / 0