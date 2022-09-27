ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
A Rockets Duo Is Hoping To Be Even Better This Season

No one can deny that the Houston Rockets had a rough season last year. They ended as the 15th team in the West with a record of just 20-62. Sadly, things likely won’t be a lot better this year because the team lost one of its biggest stars, Christian Wood, in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Jerami Grant building on-court connection with Jusuf Nurkic, other Trail Blazers teammates

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic’s penchant for finding open teammates for assists could be enhanced this season with the presence of forward Jerami Grant. Nurkic, entering his seventh season with the Blazers, has never played with a forward as versatile and as athletic as the 6-foot-8 Grant, whom the Blazers acquired in an offseason trade with Detroit.
Ex-Vikings lineman calls out rookie Lewis Cine for ambiguous tweet

When Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions with a concussion, it was expected that rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine would play a featured role in Minnesota’s defensive gameplan. However, the Georgia alum was limited to just 15 special teams snaps while third-year...
