Harford County, MD

Cats, Dogs Rescued By Neighbors When Bathroom Fire Breaks Out In Harford County Home

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
The fire was reported on Tanglewood Court in Harford County. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

Quick-acting neighbors in a Maryland community were able to rescue several dogs and cats when a fire broke out in a Harford County home on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a crew of more than two dozen members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a Tanglewood Court home in Joppa after being alerted to a smoky condition by a neighbor.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was contained to a bathroom in the residence, which sustained "significant smoke, soot, and water damage throughout the home.”

The blaze caused approximately $100,000 ($50,000 to the structure, $50,000 to its contents) in damage, the fire marshal said, though no injuries were reported.

While the fire is under investigation, investigators said that they can not rule out a failure of a hairdryer.

The homeowner is now being assisted by friends and family, according to the fire marshal.

