Kidney Organoids Generated Using an Allelic Series of NPHS2 Point Variants Reveal Distinct Intracellular Podocin Mistrafficking

MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
MedicalXpress
Study shows how certain cancers neutralize T cells to subvert the immune system and help tumors grow
When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments—therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
neurology.org
Biallelic COX10 Mutations and PMP22 Deletion in a Family With Leigh Syndrome and Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsy
Results The proband and her 2 siblings developed spastic paraplegia and mental retardation during childhood. The proband and her sister had peripheral neuropathy, whereas their father developed compression neuropathy. Leigh encephalopathy was diagnosed neuropathologically. Brain MRI revealed changes in cerebral white matter as well as multiple lesions in the brainstem and cerebellum. Muscle biopsy revealed type 2 fiber uniformity and decreased staining of cytochrome c oxidase. The COX10 missense mutation was identified through whole-exome sequence. A 1.4-Mb genomic deletion extending from intron 5 of COX10 to PMP22 was detected.
MedicalXpress
Dual-targeting CAR NK cells can prevent cell dysfunction and tumor escape
Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed a new approach to engineering natural killer (NK) cells with a second chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to act as a logic gate, requiring two signals to eliminate a target cell. In preclinical studies, these next-generation CAR NK cells improved tumor specificity and enhanced anti-tumor activity by overcoming a process that contributes to NK cell dysfunction and tumor relapse.
CAR T-cell therapy is becoming a more accepted therapeutic approach. What is it?
A: Our immune system protects our bodies from "invasion" by harmful substances, infections and abnormal cells (for example cancer cells). T-cells (also called T-lymphocytes or thymocytes) develop from stem cells in the bone marrow and mature in the thymus (a body organ in the neck that is part of the lymphoid system, along with the spleen, lymph nodes and the red bone marrow).
Nature.com
Changes in nanomechanical properties of single neuroblastoma cells as a model for oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD)
Although complex, the biological processes underlying ischemic stroke are better known than those related to biomechanical alterations of single cells. Mechanisms of biomechanical changes and their relations to the molecular processes are crucial for understanding the function and dysfunction of the brain. In our study, we applied atomic force microscopy (AFM) to quantify the alterations in biomechanical properties in neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells subjected to oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD) and reoxygenation (RO). Obtained results reveal several characteristics. Cell viability remained at the same level, regardless of the OGD and RO conditions, but, in parallel, the metabolic activity of cells decreased with OGD duration. 24Â h RO did not recover the metabolic activity fully. Cells subjected to OGD appeared softer than control cells. Cell softening was strongly present in cells after 1Â h of OGD and with longer OGD duration, and in RO conditions, cells recovered their mechanical properties. Changes in the nanomechanical properties of cells were attributed to the remodelling of actin filaments, which was related to cofilin-based regulation and impaired metabolic activity of cells. The presented study shows the importance of nanomechanics in research on ischemic-related pathological processes such as stroke.
peerj.com
The preclinical pharmacological study of a novel intravenous anesthetic, ET-26 hydrochloride, in aged rats
Anesthesiology and Pain Management, Drugs and Devices, Geriatrics, Pharmacology. Intravenous anesthetic, Etomidate analogue, Pharmacological study, Aged rats, ET-26 hydrochloride. © 2022 Chang et al. Licence. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits using, remixing, and building upon the...
Science News
Marcos Simões-Costa asks how cells in the embryo get their identities
Growing up in Brazil, Marcos Simões-Costa often visited his grandparents’ farm in the Amazon. That immersion in nature — squawking toucans and all — sparked his fascination with science and evolution. But a video of a developing embryo, shown in his middle school science class, cemented his desire to become a developmental biologist.
Nature.com
Induction of ROS mediated genomic instability, apoptosis and G0/G1 cell cycle arrest by erbium oxide nanoparticles in human hepatic Hep-G2 cancer cells
The remarkable physical and chemical characteristics of noble metal nanoparticles, such as high surface-to-volume ratio, broad optical properties, ease of assembly, surfactant and functional chemistry, have increased scientific interest in using erbium oxide nanoparticles (Er2O3-NPs) and other noble metal nanostructures in cancer treatment. However, the therapeutic effect of Er2O3-NPs on hepatic cancer cells has not been studied. Therefore, the current study was conducted to estimate the therapeutic potential of Er2O3-NPs on human hepatocellular carcinoma (Hep-G2) cells. Exposure to Er2O3-NPs for 72Â h inhibited growth and caused death of Hep-G2 cells in a concentration dependent manner. High DNA damage and extra-production of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) were induced by Er2O3-NPs in Hep-G2 cells. As determined by flow cytometry, Er2O3-NPs arrested Hep-G2 cell cycle at the G0/G1 phase and markedly increased the number of Hep-G2 cells in the apoptotic and necrotic phases. Moreover, Er2O3-NPs caused simultaneous marked increases in expression levels of apoptotic (p53 and Bax) genes and decreased level of anti-apoptotic Bcl2 gene expression level in Hep-G2 cells. Thus it is concluded that Er2O3-NPs inhibit proliferation and trigger apoptosis of Hep-G2 cells through the extra ROS generation causing high DNA damage induction and alterations of apoptotic genes. Thus it is recommended that further in vitro and in vivo studies be carried out to study the possibility of using Er2O3-NPs in the treatment of cancer.
targetedonc.com
OnPrime Study of Olvi-Vec, Platinum-Doublet, and Bevacizumab Initiates in Ovarian Cancer
Based on preclinical studies which have shown the clinical benefit of Olvi-Vec, a phase 3 trial evaluating the agent in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy and bevacizumab has commenced in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The phase 3 OnPrime trial (NCT0528147, GOG-3076) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec),...
science.org
CAR T cells targeting Aspergillus fumigatus are effective at treating invasive pulmonary aspergillosis in preclinical models
CAR T cells are most commonly thought of as a cancer therapy. Recently, however, investigators have been testing CAR T cells for additional, nonmalignant disease. Here, Seif et al. developed and tested a CAR T cell construct that targeted Aspergillus fumigatus hyphae, a ubiquitous mold that can cause invasive pulmonary aspergillosis in immunocompromised individuals. A. fumigatus–specific CAR T cells had potent and selective antifungal activity in vitro and in preclinical animal models, supporting further clinical development of these CAR T cells to treat invasive pulmonary aspergillosis.
Nature.com
A functional interaction between liprin-Î±1 and B56Î³ regulatory subunit of protein phosphatase 2A supports tumor cell motility
Scaffold liprin-Î±1 is required to assemble dynamic plasma membrane-associated platforms (PMAPs) at the front of migrating breast cancer cells, to promote protrusion and invasion. We show that the N-terminal region of liprin-Î±1 contains an LxxIxE motif interacting with B56 regulatory subunits of serine/threonine protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A). The specific interaction of B56Î³ with liprin-Î±1 requires an intact motif, since two point mutations strongly reduce the interaction. B56Î³ mediates the interaction of liprin-Î±1 with the heterotrimeric PP2A holoenzyme. Most B56Î³ protein is recovered in the cytosolic fraction of invasive MDA-MB-231 breast cancer cells, where B56Î³ is complexed with liprin-Î±1. While mutation of the short linear motif (SLiM) does not affect localization of liprin-Î±1 to PMAPs, localization of B56Î³ at these sites specifically requires liprin-Î±1. Silencing of B56Î³ or liprin-Î±1 inhibits to similar extent cell spreading on extracellular matrix, invasion, motility and lamellipodia dynamics in migrating MDA-MB-231 cells, suggesting that B56Î³/PP2A is a novel component of the PMAPs machinery regulating tumor cell motility. In this direction, inhibition of cell spreading by silencing liprin-Î±1 is not rescued by expression of B56Î³ binding-defective liprin-Î±1 mutant. We propose that liprin-Î±1-mediated recruitment of PP2A via B56Î³ regulates cell motility by controlling protrusion in migrating MDA-MB-231 cells.
News-Medical.net
UAB study finds distinct kidney resident macrophage subpopulations located in spatially discrete microenvironments
Macrophages are immune cells that engulf and digest pathogens, cancer cells or cellular debris. The kidneys -; like other tissues in the body -; contain kidney resident macrophages, or KRMs, from the time of birth. These KRMs protect the kidney against infection or injury and help maintain tissue health by phagocytosis of debris or dying kidney cells.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
GT-02287 Helps Prevent Toxic Alpha-synuclein in Patient-derived Cells
GT-02287, Gain Therapeutics’ experimental oral therapy, reduced the toxic alpha-synuclein protein clumps that characterize Parkinson’s disease in lab-grown nerve cells derived from patients with disease-causing mutations in the GBA1 gene, the company announced. The treatment also boosted the function of lysosomes, the cells’ recycling centers, which is affected...
Nature.com
Potential progression biomarkers of diabetic kidney disease determined using comprehensive machine learning analysis of non-targeted metabolomics
Diabetic kidney disease is the main cause of end-stage renal disease worldwide. The prediction of the clinical course of patients with diabetic kidney disease remains difficult, despite the identification of potential biomarkers; therefore, novel biomarkers are needed to predict the progression of the disease. We conducted non-targeted metabolomics using plasma and urine of patients with diabetic kidney disease whose estimated glomerular filtration rate was between 30 and 60Â mL/min/1.73Â m2. We analyzed how the estimated glomerular filtration rate changed over time (up to 30Â months) to detect rapid decliners of kidney function. Conventional logistic analysis suggested that only one metabolite, urinary 1-methylpyridin-1-ium (NMP), was a promising biomarker. We then applied a deep learning method to identify potential biomarkers and physiological parameters to predict the progression of diabetic kidney disease in an explainable manner. We narrowed down 3388 variables to 50 using the deep learning method and conducted two regression models, piecewise linear and handcrafted linear regression, both of which examined the utility of biomarker combinations. Our analysis, based on the deep learning method, identified systolic blood pressure and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio, six identified metabolites, and three unidentified metabolites including urinary NMP, as potential biomarkers. This research suggests that the machine learning method can detect potential biomarkers that could otherwise escape identification using the conventional statistical method.
Nature.com
Elevated G-CSF, IL8, and HGF in patients with definite Meniere's disease may indicate the role of NET formation in triggering autoimmunity and autoinflammation
The etiology and mechanism causing Meniere's disease (MD) are not understood. The present study investigated the possible molecular mechanism of autoimmunity and autoinflammation associated with MD. Thirty-eight patients with definite MD and 39 normal volunteers were recruited, and 48 human cytokines/chemokines were quantified. In patients with MD pure tone audiograms, tympanograms and standard blood tests were performed. The mean hearing loss in the worse ear was 44.1Â dB nHL. Compared to the referents, the concentrations of TNFÎ±, IL1Î±, IL8, CTACK, MIP1Î±, MIP1Î², G-CSF, and HGF in the sera of patients with MD were significantly elevated, while those of TRAIL and PDGFBB were significantly decreased. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) showed that G-CSF, MIP1Î±, and IL8 were above 0.8 and could be used to diagnose MD (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the AUCs of CTACK and HGF were above 0.7 and acceptable to discriminate the MD group from the control group (p"‰<"‰0.01). The revised AUCs (1"‰âˆ’"‰AUC) of TRAIL and PDGFBB were above 0.7 and could also be used in the diagnosis of MD (p"‰<"‰0.01). The linear regression showed significant correlations between MIP1Î± and GCSF, between IL2RÎ± and GCSF, between IL8 and HGF, between MIP1Î± and IL8, and between SCF and CTACK; there was a marginal linear association between IP10 and MIP1Î±. Linear regression also showed that there were significant age-related correlations of CTACK and MIG expression in the MD group (p"‰<"‰0.01, ANOVA) but not in the control group. We hypothesize that G-CSF, IL8, and HGF, which are involved in the development of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) and through various mechanisms influence the functions of macrophages, lymphocytes, and dendritic cells, among others, are key players in the development of EH and MD and could be useful in elucidating the pathophysiological mechanisms leading to MD. Biomarkers identified in the present study may suggest that both autoimmune and autoinflammatory mechanisms are involved in MD. In the future, it will be valuable to develop a cost-effective method to detect G-CSF, IL8, HGF, CTACK, MIP1Î±, TRAIL, and PDGFBB in the serum of patient that have diagnostic relevance.
infomeddnews.com
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Identifies Molecular Markers to Increase Precision in Treatment of Retinoblastoma
Retinoblastoma is a cancer of the eye that occurs in infants and toddlers and can lead to loss of vision, loss of one or both eyes, and even death. Unlike most tumors, these cannot be biopsied because of the risk of spreading cancer to the rest of the body. In...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Study: RAGE Protein Plays Key Role in Parkinson’s Neuroinflammation
Scientists have shed new light on the interaction of toxic apha-synuclein clumps — a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease — with microglia, the brain’s immune cells. This interaction was found to be mediated by RAGE, a protein at the surface of microglia, which promoted the release of inflammatory molecules from the cells, according to a study in lab-grown cells.
