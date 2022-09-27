Read full article on original website
WJLA
DC closes on McMillan site sale making way for over 600 homes, grocery store & more in NW
WASHINGTON (7News) — After being held up in years of litigation, the District is moving forward with redevelopment plans at the McMillan Sand Filtration Site, known as McMillan Park, in Ward 5. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced...
Nottingham MD
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces applications now open for additional community safety grants
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
WBOC
Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
CBS News
Maryland state employees granted 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase
BALTIMORE -- All Maryland state employees will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday. The increase goes into effect on Nov. 1. It is part of the state's measures to get and keep employees. "This cost of living adjustment will help state employees...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
wnav.com
New Area Code 227 Coming to Parts of Maryland
The Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the assignment of 227 as a new area code which will eventually serve the same geographic area in Maryland currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. The Commission voted on August 3, 2022, to approve a petition filed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), which is the neutral third-party entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
Developer who violated accessibility laws when building housing complexes in Maryland must pay $185K
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland-based developer and its associates must pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the Department of Justice.Stavrou Associates Inc. and its related entities violated these acts when they built 11 multifamily housing complexes in Maryland that lacked accessible features for people with disabilities, Department of Justice officials said on Tuesday.The 11 housing complexes include:Villages at Belle Hill, Elkton, Maryland.Burgess Mill Station I, Ellicott City, MarylandBurgess Mill Station II, Ellicott City, Maryland.River Point Apartments, Essex, Maryland.Hammarlee House Apartments, Glen Burnie, Maryland.Overland Gardens, Landover, Maryland.Rainier Manor...
mocoshow.com
Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes
Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Maryland preps for potential remnants of Hurricane Ian this weekend
Maryland is preparing for potential remnants of Hurricane Ian, that could lead to some coastal flooding in the region this weekend.
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
foxbaltimore.com
Get ready for a new area code in parts of Maryland. Here's what it will be.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new area code will be coming to parts of Maryland as phone numbers in some of the current area codes run out, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission. Phone numbers are running out in the 240 and 301 area codes. Those area codes mainly...
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Move Over Law, car seat requirements changing this weekend
MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - If you drive on Maryland roadways, officials are giving a heads-up about some changes taking effect on Sunday. The first is an update to the state's Move Over Law. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of crashes involving stopped vehicles. Another is a law...
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
This Will Be Maryland's Newest Area Code When 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out
Maryland residents may soon have a new area code to dial up if they want to make local calls. Officials in Maryland announced that the “227" area code could soon join the traditional “240” and “301" numbers, which are expected to run out sometime in the coming year.
