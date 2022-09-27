Read full article on original website
Towerlight
TU Parking pilots counting system in Towsontown Garage
Towson’s Parking & Transportation Services will test out a new counting system in the Towsontown Garage that will show the availability of student parking spaces beginning in October, the university announced Wednesday. An electric sign displaying the availability of “CORE” or student parking spaces will be at each entrance,...
Freight Train Strikes, Crushes 'Utility' Truck In Maryland, Electrical Wires Land On Tracks
A utility truck was destroyed by a CSX freight train in Maryland overnight in a crash that sent electric wires flying onto the tracks, officials said. In Montgomery County, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer advised that a utility truck had wound up on the tracks in Rockville at the Randolph Road grade crossing.
southbmore.com
Chesapeake Fishing Open to Take Place in Port Covington on October 15th
The Chesapeake Fishing Open will take place at the Baltimore Yacht Basin in Port Covington on Saturday, October 15th. The event was originally scheduled to take place this Saturday. The Chesapeake Fishing Open will begin at 7am. Participants will compete to see who can catch the biggest rockfish, catfish, snakehead,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City take home vehicles
WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
1 dead after house fire in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, according to fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to Patuxent Mobile Estates, off of Sands Road, in Lothian to find a mobile home in flames, with visible fire showing.
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian dies in fatal overnight hit-and-run, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a pedestrian died from a hit-and-run early this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, police say they found the 51-year-old man...
WBOC
Hurlock Reschedules Fall Fest
HURLOCK, Md.- According to Hurlock town manager, Fall Fest has been rescheduled to October 8, 2022 due to inclement weather. Fall Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st. According to the town's website, train tickets are still on sale.
Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
WBAL Radio
Police investigating fatal hit and run in Baltimore
Baltimore City police are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 5400 block of Park Heights at 1:40 a.m. for a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival, police said they located a 51-year-old man who was struck...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore distributing sandbag supplies as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in
Baltimore City will distribute sandbag supplies Friday for residents to weatherproof their homes against flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Baltimore region. Starting at noon Friday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation began providing sand, empty bags, and shovels at two sites:. Still Meadows Church, Cherry...
wnav.com
Fatal Fire in Lothian
Just after 9:30 am on Thursday, September 29, 2022, Fire Fighters from Anne Arundel County were dispatched to a dwelling fire in Patuxent Mobile Home Estates, just off Sands Road, in Lothian, with reports of a male trapped inside. The AACOFD said they located a male victim who was declared deceased at the scene.
United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
