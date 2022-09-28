Read full article on original website
Related
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Emails seen by Bloomberg show Musk's lawyers wanted the word "Trump" included in a bot analysis, but Twitter said it was not persuaded by the request.
RELATED PEOPLE
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
The world's wealthiest person: How did Elon Musk get so rich?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, ranked as the world's wealthiest person by both Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, last year explained that the secret to his wealth is simple: "I own 20% of a company that became very valuable." Musk, whose wealth is pegged at $240 billion by Bloomberg, hasn't...
Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial
Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk texts reveal free speech was priority in Twitter acquisition
Newly public text messages offer insight into Elon Musk's decision to acquire Twitter. A series of text exchanges were released on Thursday as part of legal proceedings over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk for ending his merger agreement, revealing Musk's discussions with an assortment of public figures about his April decision to acquire Twitter. Musk spoke with a variety of colleagues and friends, including podcaster Joe Rogan, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and several other public figures in the political and tech business, according to the Washington Post. The texts unveil additional details about Musk's intentions for beginning his initial investment and buying the company, including a fixation on the platform's content moderation practices.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk wants ‘government-imposed muzzle’ on his tweets thrown out
The appeal comes a month after a federal judge quashed Musk’s motion to end the same SEC settlement provision. In the brief, which was filed on Tuesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan and reported by Reuters, Musk’s lawyers call the mandate a “government-imposed muzzle,” the effect of which is “to inhibit and chill Mr. Musk’s lawful speech.” They say the provision violates the First Amendment and restricts Musk’s speech on a broad range of topics that are unrelated to the statements that gave rise to the SEC’s 2018 lawsuit.
Elon Musk Says Russell Brand Makes 'Good Point' On YouTube Censorship, But He's A 'Little Preoccupied' To Rumble
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he’s a “little preoccupied” to collaborate with Rumble — a YouTube alternative popular supported by the likes of Donald Trump and Peter Thiel and other big-name conservatives. What Happened: Musk’s comments appeared on a Twitter thread by actor Russell...
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter May Be Impacted As Vietnam Reportedly Plans Rules To Limit News Posts On Social Media
Vietnam is reportedly planning to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: The authorities...
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk to ‘liberate Twitter’, huge trove of private text messages show
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk that he should “liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob” when he owns Twitter, new texts reveal. Several messages between Elon Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – as well as other high-profile individuals like Mr Rogan, were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.
Elon Musk's trove of private text messages is a bad look for him — and another win for Twitter, experts say
Hundreds of Elon Musk's texts could work against him in his court battle with Twitter, experts say. The texts were released Thursday as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit. The messages appear to show Musk was aware of issues with bots ahead of offering to buy...
‘The board is terrible’: Jack Dorsey slams Twitter execs for being too cautious, slow, and people-pleasing—the exact opposite of Elon Musk
If Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey was hoping to see a culture change in the company’s top brass, Elon Musk would certainly fit the bill. But the Tesla CEO’s first foray into the social media space may prove short-lived. After striking a $44 billion deal last April to buy Twitter, Musk has been attempting to pull out of it since July, citing the unverifiable number of spam accounts on the platform.
The Big Takeaways From Elon Musk’s Twitter Texts
Hundreds of Elon Musk’s private text messages about Twitter were made public
Comments / 1