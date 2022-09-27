Josephine Skriver Brings Back ’80s Glamour in Leather Minidress, Polka-Dot Tights & Pointed Pumps at Calzedonia’s Paris Fashion Week Party

Josephine Skriver gave ’80s going-out style a modern spin during Calzedonia’s Paris Fashion Week kickoff party.

Arriving at the hosiery and swimwear brand’s Fall 2022 “Calzedomania” launch event at the Palais Brongniart, Skriver posed with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio in a black leather minidress. Her strapless style featured a cinched side that created a draped texture, as well as a sharp pointed square neckline. Completing Skriver’s ensemble were sheer polka-dot Calzedonia tights, several diamond rings and pointed neon pink and black eyeliner.

When it came to footwear, Skriver opted for a classic set of pointed-toe pumps . The Nana Judy model completed her ensemble with a black pair, complete with 4-inch stiletto heels. The style added a sharp monochrome finish to the star’s outfit; however, it also coordinated with the tights-and-pumps trend of the 1980’s, which was popular on red carpets and the nightlife scene at the time.

Pumps like Skriver’s were a top trend of the night; in fact, similar heels were also worn by Sampaio, Shay Mitchell and Cindy Bruna at the event as well. Pairs with triangular toes and stiletto heels often provide a sharp finish to any ensemble, and have earned their position as a top silhouette in any woman’s wardrobe. Styles have emerged in timeless and new textures and colors over the years; this season, pairs can be found in new collections by Stuart Weitzman, Vince Camuto, Franco Sarto and Valentina Rangoni, among numerous others.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel . The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

