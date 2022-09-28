Read full article on original website
seemonterey.com
Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 30, 2022
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Union School District Parent Academy, in collaboration with the Greenfield Recreation Department and Greenfield Police Department, has planned a Fun Run and Field Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Vista Verde Middle School, 1199 Elm Ave., in Greenfield. There will be a 3K run, field games, food, drinks, music and more beginning at 9 a.m.
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Best Restaurant—South County (2022)
It’s in the title. What best embodies the county’s moniker the “Salad Bowl of the World” are put in the plate and on the glass in this King City gem. The team behind The Cork & Plough know their customers and have crafted a menu that feels like a warm hug, and it changes with the seasons. That goes for their flatbreads—which may have asparagus during the spring and cauliflower during early fall—their pastas, and their remixed burgers. Of course, locally-sourced food tastes best with locally-sourced wines, which are not in short supply in South County, the epicenter of wine production in the Monterey County.
SLO County gas prices suddenly rising again — and one spot is charging $7.39 a gallon
The good news? SLO County isn’t the most expensive gas in the country (for once).
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 101 closed in south Monterey County for deadly head-on crash
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 in south Monterey County is expected to be closed until midnight after a deadly head-on crash, Thursday afternoon. According to Caltrans, Highway 101 is closed in Underwood, between Greenfield and King City. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the exit on 1st Street in King City. Only one lane of southbound Highway 101 is opened, slowing traffic.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
montereycountyweekly.com
New businesses and apartments in formerly decrepit buildings are bringing life to Oldtown Salinas.
A watershed moment is happening in Salinas’ downtown. With the remodeling of two iconic buildings underway, a transformation that was already in progress is coming to fruition. The Dick Bruhn building, vacant since a 2016 fire, will be 19 apartments on the second and third floors, with commercial space on the first floor. Just down the block on Main Street, the former craft store Beverly’s is being transformed into a second location for Monterey-based Heirloom Pizza, with a concept that includes a live music venue, set to open in 2023. The former Rabobank building will have 50 studio apartments upstairs, and the first floor will become a new, 5,000-square-foot outpost of Alvarado Street Brewery, which on Sept. 26-27 held a job fair in hopes of hiring up to 40 employees.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
pajaronian.com
Group calls for increased buffer zones
Note: reporter Todd Guild contributed to this report. SALINAS—The pesticide Telone–also known as 1,3-D–is thought to be so dangerous that it is banned in 34 countries. And yet, despite having been disallowed in California from 1990-94, it is still used on crops, including on local farms. That...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25
On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A campus supervisor at a Salinas elementary school is a hero after saving two children from a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. Celia Zaragoza is a campus supervisor at Alisal Community School. A driver in a van was turning from Del Monte Avenue to Williams Road when he sped up in front of The post Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Proposed farmworker housing project in Pajaro is denied by Planning Commission.
A proposed farmworker housing project in the Pajaro community was voted down by the County Planning Commission on Sept. 28 in a decisive 7-1 vote (commissioners Rich Coffelt and Paul Getzelman were absent; commissioner Nathalia Carrillo voted against denying the project). The vote came after a lengthy process that started...
kion546.com
Shake Family to host the final Sabu’s Safari Event
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): An annual Monterey event is coming to a close on Saturday night. The final Sabu's Safari Event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey. The event was started back in 2008 by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake. The event honors their father Sabu Shake...
Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road. Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the The post Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area appeared first on KION546.
