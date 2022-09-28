Read full article on original website
Electricity Bills Could Rise: Why You Should Be Concerned
Released on September 28th, the study Paying for Electricity in California: How Residential Rate Design Impacts Equity and Electrification, was authored by researchers at UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business and commissioned by Next 10, a nonpartisan research nonprofit organization. The report gathers data from...
Gov. Newsom addresses soaring gas prices, calls for early roll out of winter-blend fuel
As gas prices continue to soar in the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the California Air Resources Board to allow refineries to begin distributing winter-blend gasoline earlier than usual. State refiners are required to produce a summer-blend gasoline through October in most areas of California, and after Oct. 31, a winter-blend gasoline […]
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices
Many California residents are wondering why gas prices in the state are skyrocketing again. An energy expert explains what's happening and if there's any relief in sight.
KTLA.com
How much snow does California need to escape drought?
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
postnewsgroup.com
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
California train slammed into empty railcars but unclear why
The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month in Southern California happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday.
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Lompoc Record
Secession fever hits state's biggest county | Thomas Elias
In land area, San Bernardino County is California’s largest, stretching from the Nevada state line to just north of Riverside and from near Los Angeles to the Colorado River and the Arizona state line. It is physically larger than nine states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and New Jersey...
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
Here's Why California's Gas Prices Are Rising Again
Californians are paying nearly $2 more per gallon than anyone else in America.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
