SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
sfstandard.com
Famed Washington Sq. Bar in North Beach to Be New Lillie Coit-Themed Restaurant
The shuttered Washington Square Bar & Grill in North Beach is set to become a new restaurant—named after San Francisco’s most famous firewoman. Hole in the Wall coffee owner Nick Floulis is opening the new restaurant, named Lillie Coit’s. It will include a full-service restaurant helmed by...
SFist
Check Out Some New Public Art — and Doggie Diner Heads — In Golden Gate Park This Weekend
The Golden Mile Project, the latest project from Illuminate — the nonprofit that put up the Bay Lights and did that rainbow laser installation up Market Street during Pride — has brought a series of public art pieces to JFK Drive. Launched two weeks ago, the Golden Mile...
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight
It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
Eater
How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)
Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
SFist
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022 Starts Fiddlin’ Friday Afternoon, Will be Livestreamed, Weather Looks Awesome
The first in-person Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in three years gets pickin’ Friday afternoon, and while it’s still free, here’s a Foggy Mountain breakdown of what you can and can’t bring to the festival grounds at Golden Gate Park. Live music fans who could not afford $400...
Eater
A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas
It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
sfstandard.com
Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes
A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
sfstandard.com
Mystery Charge On Your Food Bill? San Francisco Restaurant Surcharges Explained
Auto-gratuity, service charge, dine-in fee, SF Mandate, living wage surcharge—the list goes on. Eating out in San Francisco has gotten more complicated—and more expensive. If you’ve been out to eat recently, you’ve probably seen these extra charges at the bottom of the bill. But why are...
Eater
Popular San Francisco Peruvian Japanese Restaurant Joins $400 Million UnCommons Project
The popular San Francisco-based Kaiyo is opening a new location in southwest Las Vegas, joining a stacked lineup of restaurants slated for the UnCommons development. Kaiyo is primarily a Peruvian Nikkei restaurant, with a menu of dishes made using Peruvian ingredients molded by Japanese cooking techniques. In the fall of 2023, it will join the 40-acre UnCommons mixed-use shopping and dining area.
Lounge Chinatown to Debut in Oakland’s Chinatown
Johnny Chang is bringing a new fast-casual restaurant to 366 8th Street in Oakland's Chinatown.
SFist
SF's Japanese Tea Garden Pagoda Unveiled Amidst $2 Million Renovation (Which Is Not Done Yet)
The white plastic has come down and the renovated Japanese Tea Garden debuted Wednesday in Golden Gate Park, though there’s still another year of stonemason and landscaping work until the job is complete. The Golden Gate Park’s Japanese Tea Garden is the oldest public Japanese garden in the United...
Here’s where to get free coffee today
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Happy National Coffee Day! To celebrate the festivities, some of the nation’s biggest coffee sellers are offering deals, including a free cup of Joe. For example, Krispy Kreme is offering a free iced or brewed hot coffee today, no purchase necessary! If you’re a rewards member, you can also receive a […]
Walnut Creek small business’ lease terminated early for Chanel store
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Owners of the last mom-and-pop shop in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza say they’re being forced out of business before the holidays. The family-run ‘Decors de France’ is closing this weekend because they say the mall’s owners have terminated their lease early. Decors de France had a lease that ran until […]
Eater
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
Eater
Two Rising Star Chefs Are Bringing Pan-African and Creole Cuisine to This Oakland Restaurant
After months of pop-ups, private events, and travel while cooking pan-African and Afro-Latino food in the Bay Area and beyond, chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods are on the verge of the next big step for their businesses the Bussdown and fine dining supper club OKO. The duo is taking OKO to the Tribune space in downtown Oakland beginning October 10; meanwhile, their more casual project, the Bussdown, is opening in Western Market food hall in Washington, D.C. “We’re in a really good space right now creatively,” Johnson says.
Pro tips for San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival
One of the co-founders shares advice on how to have the best festival experience.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Brown Paper Tickets Leaves Bay Area Theaters Holding the Bag
In the memory of 81-year-old fatal beating victim “Grandpa Vicha” Ratanapakdee, an Alta Vista street will indeed be renamed Vicha Ratanapakdee Way, thanks to the efforts of Sup. Catherine Stefani. The current Sonora Lane, near the Kaiser Medical Building south of Geary Boulevard will get the honorary rename, and NBC Bay Area interviewed Ratanapakdee’s granddaughter on his legacy. [NBC Bay Area]
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best practices in humanitarian assistance, with works showcased in public and invitation-only events.For members of the public, there is no shortage of activities and family-friendly attractions to enjoy during the week, including live music from military bands, art exhibitions, and ship tours. The week also features practice runs by the Blue Angels thundering over downtown San Francisco, the waterfront, and East Bay communities.San Francisco Fleet Week - official websiteFleet Week schedule of events - Oct. 3-11#FleetWeekSF social media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube
