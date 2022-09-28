ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight

It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Eater

How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)

Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas

It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sfstandard.com

Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes

A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Eater

Popular San Francisco Peruvian Japanese Restaurant Joins $400 Million UnCommons Project

The popular San Francisco-based Kaiyo is opening a new location in southwest Las Vegas, joining a stacked lineup of restaurants slated for the UnCommons development. Kaiyo is primarily a Peruvian Nikkei restaurant, with a menu of dishes made using Peruvian ingredients molded by Japanese cooking techniques. In the fall of 2023, it will join the 40-acre UnCommons mixed-use shopping and dining area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gin#Food Drink#Pimm S Cup
KRON4 News

Here’s where to get free coffee today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Happy National Coffee Day! To celebrate the festivities, some of the nation’s biggest coffee sellers are offering deals, including a free cup of Joe. For example, Krispy Kreme is offering a free iced or brewed hot coffee today, no purchase necessary! If you’re a rewards member, you can also receive a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Two Rising Star Chefs Are Bringing Pan-African and Creole Cuisine to This Oakland Restaurant

After months of pop-ups, private events, and travel while cooking pan-African and Afro-Latino food in the Bay Area and beyond, chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods are on the verge of the next big step for their businesses the Bussdown and fine dining supper club OKO. The duo is taking OKO to the Tribune space in downtown Oakland beginning October 10; meanwhile, their more casual project, the Bussdown, is opening in Western Market food hall in Washington, D.C. “We’re in a really good space right now creatively,” Johnson says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Brown Paper Tickets Leaves Bay Area Theaters Holding the Bag

In the memory of 81-year-old fatal beating victim “Grandpa Vicha” Ratanapakdee, an Alta Vista street will indeed be renamed Vicha Ratanapakdee Way, thanks to the efforts of Sup. Catherine Stefani. The current Sonora Lane, near the Kaiser Medical Building south of Geary Boulevard will get the honorary rename, and NBC Bay Area interviewed Ratanapakdee’s granddaughter on his legacy. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October

The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fleet Week gets underway in San Francisco beginning Oct. 3 with events all across the city, highlighted by the Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge and culminating in the signature weekend airshows over the SF Bay waterfront featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.  The annual event honors the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy. San Francisco Fleet Week also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best practices in humanitarian assistance, with works showcased in public and invitation-only events.For members of the public, there is no shortage of activities and family-friendly attractions to enjoy during the week, including live music from military bands, art exhibitions, and ship tours. The week also features practice runs by the Blue Angels thundering over downtown San Francisco, the waterfront, and East Bay communities.San Francisco Fleet Week - official websiteFleet Week schedule of events - Oct. 3-11#FleetWeekSF social media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy