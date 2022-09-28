HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New laws in Alabama mean virtually all abortions are illegal, but some veterans may be able to access that service soon due to federal rules. In September, the Department of Veterans Affairs submitted to the Federal Register an interim final rule that will allow it to provide access to abortions to veterans and their beneficiaries in cases when the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO