Alabama State

Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key

Huntsville congregation searches for permanent rabbi amid shortage. Huntsville congregation searches for permanent rabbi amid shortage. Man extradited from Germany facing international parental kidnapping charge. Updated: 1 hour ago. Man extradited from Germany facing international parental kidnapping charge. Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from...
ALABAMA STATE
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege

Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Joe Biden
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards funds for outdoor recreation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced funds to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama on Thursday. The funds from the federal Recreation Trails Program total $1.64 million and will be used to build, restore and improve trails. Gov. Ivey said these funds will be important in keeping the trails...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WKRG News 5

Where you can bow hunt deer in Alabama starting Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in parts of Alabama begins Saturday, Oct. 1. WKRG took a look at what counties hunters can travel to, both in northwest and central Alabama. You can view all hunting season dates for each of the five designated Alabama zones as well as visit Outdoor Alabama for all […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
WAFF

VA plans abortion access, counseling to veterans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New laws in Alabama mean virtually all abortions are illegal, but some veterans may be able to access that service soon due to federal rules. In September, the Department of Veterans Affairs submitted to the Federal Register an interim final rule that will allow it to provide access to abortions to veterans and their beneficiaries in cases when the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE

