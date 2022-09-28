Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities sends crew to assist in Florida’s massive power outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight workers. Four trucks. That’s the crew Huntsville Utilities is sending down to Orlando to assist in getting the lights back on for Floridians. Huntsville Utilities representative Joe Gehrdes says this is a part of their Mutual Aid Agreement with the Orlando Utilities Commission. “We...
Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident
An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
WAFF
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
Huntsville congregation searches for permanent rabbi amid shortage. Huntsville congregation searches for permanent rabbi amid shortage. Man extradited from Germany facing international parental kidnapping charge. Updated: 1 hour ago. Man extradited from Germany facing international parental kidnapping charge. Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from...
New Alabama gun database aims to keep guns away from criminals
Next month, a new gun database is expected to go live in Alabama, listing those who are not allowed to have a gun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division Statewide Network Outage
Montgomery, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners are unable to process any in-person Driver License transactions statewide, however, online services are still available.
Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege
Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards funds for outdoor recreation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced funds to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama on Thursday. The funds from the federal Recreation Trails Program total $1.64 million and will be used to build, restore and improve trails. Gov. Ivey said these funds will be important in keeping the trails...
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
WAFF
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone Co. sheriff’s appeal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced its decision on nearly 60 cases. One of those cases was that of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. On Friday afternoon the Alabama Court of Appeals denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where you can bow hunt deer in Alabama starting Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in parts of Alabama begins Saturday, Oct. 1. WKRG took a look at what counties hunters can travel to, both in northwest and central Alabama. You can view all hunting season dates for each of the five designated Alabama zones as well as visit Outdoor Alabama for all […]
wbrc.com
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
WAFF
VA plans abortion access, counseling to veterans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New laws in Alabama mean virtually all abortions are illegal, but some veterans may be able to access that service soon due to federal rules. In September, the Department of Veterans Affairs submitted to the Federal Register an interim final rule that will allow it to provide access to abortions to veterans and their beneficiaries in cases when the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama suspends license of doctor for Tuscaloosa abortion clinic
The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has denied the application to practice medicine for the medical director of a Tuscaloosa abortion clinic. Dr. Leah N. Torres, who has been serving as medical director of the West Alabama Women’s Center under a temporary license, made fraudulent statements in her application, the board said.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Comments / 0