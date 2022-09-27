Read full article on original website
A local immigrant resettlement agency has launched the nation’s first guaranteed income program for refugees. The pilot program at the International Institute of Minnesota, based in St. Paul, is designed to strengthen the social safety net for refugee families. The pilot program comes at a crucial time—the institute expects to resettle three times the number of refugees this year than it resettled last year.
