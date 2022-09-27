ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Sahan Journal

St. Paul refugee resettlement agency launches nation’s first guaranteed income program for immigrants.￼

A local immigrant resettlement agency has launched the nation’s first guaranteed income program for refugees. The pilot program at the International Institute of Minnesota, based in St. Paul, is designed to strengthen the social safety net for refugee families. The pilot program comes at a crucial time—the institute expects to resettle three times the number of refugees this year than it resettled last year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
msn.com

What You Need to Know About Supplemental Vision Insurance

An estimated 93 million adults in the U.S. are at high risk of serious vision loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), but only half have visited an eye doctor within the past year. More than 11 million Americans have a current vision impairment that can be corrected,...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy