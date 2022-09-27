Biro nets two for Sabres in 2-1 win over Flyers

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres opened the home portion of their preseason schedule Tuesday night at KeyBank Center against the Philadelphia Flyers. Brandon Biro would score both goals in the 2-1 victory.

Midway through the first period, Brandon Biro gave the home team the 1-0 lead on a great feed from Lukas Rousek.

The Flyers would tie it up late in the first as Travis Konecny and we would head to the first intermission tied 1-1.

The score would stay even until midway through the second period when Biro would net his second of the night with a wrister from the slot. Alex Tuch provided the screen in front.

Each team would have two power plays in the first ten minutes of third period but neither team could take advantage as the score remained midway through the final frame. After replacing Craig Anderson in the second period, Malcolm Subban would shut down the Flyers in the second half of the game to seal the 2-1 victory.

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF : 8:24 - Brandon Biro (1) (Rousek, Lyubushkin)

PHI: 14:42 - Travis Konecny (1) (Van Riemsdyk, Frost)

Second Period:

BUF: 8:57 - Brandon Biro (2) (Tuch, Jokiharju)

PHI: NONE

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

PHI: NONE

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: None

PHI: None

Second Period:

BUF: 17:46 - Jeff Skinner (Hooking)

PHI: 13:37 - Morgan Frost (Cross Checking)

Third Period:

BUF: 3:16 - Filip Cederqvist (Cross Checking), 3:47 - Zemgus Girgensons (Hooking)

PHI: 1:24 - Antoine Roussel (High Sticking), 8:30 - Ronnie Attard (Tripping)

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Brandon Biro - BUF

2.) Lukas Rousek - BUF

3.) Linus Weissbach - BUF

What's next:

The Sabres get right back at it Wednesday night in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Listen to all the action right here on WGR 550 AM.