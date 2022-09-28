Read full article on original website
Scaling Ethereum? Arbitrum Co-Founder Says Projects Should Consider 3 'Critical' Points
The race to make Ethereum faster is heating up. With Polygon rolling out new zero-knowledge technologies, StarkWare announcing a token airdrop, and NFT marketplace OpenSea integrating Optimism, there are plenty of contenders to scale the top crypto network for DeFi and NFTs. “Ultimately, it's a large space, and it's a...
ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool
Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
Telefónica Invests in Crypto Exchange, Launches Payments Pilot
Telefónica continues its move into crypto which already includes an NFT market and token, plus partnerships with Qualcomm, Unity, and Niantic. Spain’s largest telecom company Telefónica has led a key investment round in the country's largest crypto exchange Bit2Me. Local reports indicate that the investment was for...
Art Blocks Fidenza Creator Sells $17M of Ethereum NFTs Amid Market Slump
Tyler Hobbs, one of the best-known generative art creators, dropped his latest NFT project to eager collectors today. QQL, a new generative art project from Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Wist, sold nearly $17 million worth of NFTs today. Hobbs is the creator of the Art Blocks project, Fidenza, which has...
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Support to Five New Blockchains
The company also announced a Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to streamline the movement of USDC across networks. Circle, the company behind the world’s second largest stablecoin, announced on Wednesday that it will soon be making USDC available on five additional blockchains. By early next year, USDC will be compatible with...
MicroStrategy on Hiring Hunt for Bitcoin Lightning Network Engineer
Cloud software company MicroStrategy has advertised a new job opening for a Bitcoin Lightning Network engineer. MicroStrategy, the Virginia-based provider of software solutions known for using large amounts of company cash and debt financing to buy Bitcoin (BTC), is now seeking an engineer for Lightning Network-based products. The firm published...
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
Crypto Gaming Will 'Bring 100 Million People Into Web3': Framework Ventures Co-Founder
The crypto market may be in its tenth month of the downtrend, but for Michael Anderson, the co-founder of Framework Ventures, this time represents possibly the best opportunity to invest in new startups and projects. Framework Ventures entered the scene in 2019 amid the previous bear market, and such conditions,...
Warner Music Group Launches Partnership with OpenSea
The first joint project will be an IP-generative ‘NFT Label Pass’ from Web3 startup Probably Nothing. Warner Music Group—the mega-record label conglomerate that counts Cardi B, Madonna, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran among its myriad signed artists—announced on Thursday that it would partner with NFT marketplace OpenSea to accelerate its artists’ expansion into Web3.
Uniswap Labs Eyes $200M in Fresh Funding: Report
New reports indicate that Uniswap Labs, the development team behind the eponymous DeFi exchange, is in talks for fresh funding. The development team behind DeFi's largest exchange Uniswap is reportedly on track to become the next crypto unicorn. TechCrunch reports that the round could fall between $100 million and $200...
T-Mobile Parent Deutsche Telekom Launches Ethereum Validator, Staking Support
The telecommunications giant will allow customers to get involved in staking Ethereum. Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, parent company of T-Mobile, has announced that it will run a validator to support Ethereum staking. The German company said Thursday that its T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) division is working with proof-of-stake app and...
‘Ethereum Killer’ Solana Suffers Another Major Outage
The popular blockchain has suffered a handful of outages and transaction stops this year, including a string of partial outages in January. A misconfigured node caused the Solana network to stop processing transactions and go offline on Friday, the fourth major outage for the popular blockchain since January, when it had a string of partial outages for most of that month, according to data from Solana.
Stablecoin Markets Shift as Binance Begins USDC Conversions
Binance will no longer support competing stablecoins, including USDC, on its exchange. USDC’s market cap is down 5% since the announcement. Binance conversions of Circle's USDC, Paxos's Pax Dollar, and TrueUSD to the exchange’s own stablecoin, Binance USD, have begun. And the effects on the stablecoin market are already being felt.
Is Bitcoin Really Decoupling From Stocks? Experts Weigh-In
The correlation between Bitcoin and the stock market has weakened over the past couple weeks. But has it decoupled? Here’s what the experts have to say. There’s a wry humor in the fact that Bitcoin has at times been very closely correlated with traditional markets. Bitcoiners generally prefer...
Someone Just Paid $4.5M for a CryptoPunks Ethereum NFT Despite Bear Market
It’s the fourth-highest CryptoPunks sale when measured in ETH, and a surprising pickup in a time of declining NFT sales. CryptoPunks NFT #2924 sold for nearly $4.5 million worth of ETH today. All told, the Ethereum NFT collection has generated almost $2.4 billion worth of trades to date. Overall...
Brazil’s Securities Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin Over Token Sale
Latin America’s biggest crypto exchange needs to give the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission information on tokens it issued. Brazil’s securities regulator has ordered Latin America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin to provide information on digital tokens it issued. Mercado Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the...
Ernst & Young Wants to Be 'The Best on Earth at Ethereum' Says Firm's Blockchain Lead
Ernst & Young's global blockchain leader Paul Brody told Decrypt the company is "all-in" on public blockchains, particularly Ethereum. At this year’s Messari Mainnet summit, Paul Brody, the blockchain lead at Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) told Decrypt that his company is “all in on public blockchains.”
Facebook, Instagram Users in US Can Now Share Ethereum, Flow and Polygon NFTs
Meta is letting all U.S. users connect a crypto wallet and display owned NFTs on either social app. Meta has launched NFT collectibles support for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. Instagram first added NFT support in May, with Facebook following suit in June. Continuing its recent...
Coinbase, Crypto Stocks Plummet as Bitcoin Trades Sideways
Shares in Bitcoin-adjacent companies including Coinbase and Block have chalked up heavy losses at the opening bell Friday morning. Coinbase stock fell almost 8% amid a less than bullish rating from Wells Fargo and harsh comments from famed short-seller Jim Chanos. Several other Bitcoin-adjacent public companies, including MicroStrategy and Block...
